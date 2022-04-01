Aquia Inc. Promotes Service-Disabled Veteran Katy Chang Craig to Chief of Staff

Craig brings nearly three decades of technical experience to the role, and a passion for equity, security, and justice
BALTIMORE, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquia Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business specializing in cloud and cybersecurity professional services, today announced the promotion of Katy Craig to chief of staff.
Craig previously served as Aquia's director of security architecture, where she was instrumental in establishing its growing security architecture practice in zero trust networks and secure software. In her new role, she will support the strategic, operational, and tactical priorities of Aquia's Chief Executive and drive the company's diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.
"Katy's ability to pair emotional intelligence, a passion for culture, and expertise in the field of cybersecurity made her an obvious choice for this role," said David Maskeroni, chief executive officer at Aquia. "I am incredibly proud to have Katy representing the priorities of this company. As a former Officer in the Army, I relied on my Noncommissioned Officers through a bond of trust. As a former Chief Petty Officer, Katy has already built this bond with our leadership team, and will continue to hold my trust."
Craig brings nearly three decades of technical experience to the role and holds graduate degrees in project management, cyber policy, and ethical hacking from the University of Maryland University College and National University. She currently serves as an adjunct professor at the National University Department of Engineering and Computing and an associate professor at the University of Maryland Global Campus, where she provides instruction in cybersecurity, cloud security, and ethical hacking.
About Aquia Inc.
Aquia Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business based in Millsboro, DE. Aquia is a developer-centric company founded in 2021 by military veterans with a passion for the intersection of security/velocity and decades of experience driving transformational change across public sector, enterprise, and top-tier technology companies. At Aquia, we value trust, accountability, transparency, and diversity; and we've built these tenants into the DNA of our company. For more information, visit www.aquia.us.
