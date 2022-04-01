Worldwide Hair Scissors Industry to 2027 - Featuring Dragonfly Shears, Eversharp Pro Company and Hikari Among Others

DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hair Scissors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hair scissors market reached a value of US$ 72.6 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 93.46 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Hair scissors or hair shears are tools designed with two cross blades for trimming and cutting hair. Short-bladed cutting, texturizing, thinning, haircutting, left-handed and swivel scissors are some of the commonly available variants. They are manufactured using carbon steel and stainless steel materials and are available in a wide variety of sizes. Hair scissors aid in improving the overall texture by removing excess hair, reducing hair thickness and blending the layers. They also assist in achieving smooth and precise cuts and provide an enhanced hairdressing experience. As a result, hair scissors are widely used by salon workers, hairdressers, stylists and barbers.
Hair Scissors Market Trends:
The increasing consciousness regarding physical appearance among the masses is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Hair scissors are widely used across salon chains to trim hair and create clean lines and edges.
Additionally, the widespread product adoption due to changing lifestyles of the consumers and the increasing demand for hairstyling is favoring the market growth. Various product innovations, such as the development of swiveling thumb ring hair scissors, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These scissors provide increased flexibility, comfort and control by keeping the wrist straight and elbow down in all cutting positions.
In line with this, the rising product demand to achieve intricate cuts, reduce strain and improve efficiency as they do not require high maintenance and are easy to clean is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the convenient product availability across e-commerce channels, along with the rising expenditure capacities of consumers, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Dragonfly Shears, Eversharp Pro Company, Excellent Shears Ltd, Hair Tools Limited, Hikari Corporation, Kai Corporation, Kamisori Inc., Kenchii Professional, Matteck Matsuzaki Co. Ltd, Mizutani Scissors, Saki Shears, Tokosha Co. Ltd. and United Salon Technologies GmbH (Certina Holding AG).
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global hair scissors market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hair scissors market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the price?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global hair scissors market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
