OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G: Shaping The Industry with Pioneering Technological Advancements

DUBAI, UAE, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand, OPPO, prides itself on working diligently to maintain technological leadership in flash charge, imaging and 5G technologies, as well as making breakthroughs in frontier technologies, benefiting users with revolutionary experiences.

This approach is no different for the newest Reno7 Series, offering customers a host of industry and world firsts, creating a truly unique user experience.

Powered by the new Flagship Portrait Camera System built around two imaging sensors — the IMX709 and the IMX766 — Reno7 Pro 5G delivers a generational leap in portrait image performance, offering unlimited possibilities in photo and video at the touch of a button.

One of the most exciting developments found on the front camera is the next-gen flagship RGBW sensor exclusively co-developed with Sony for brighter lowlight shooting experience. To make it even better, OPPO's Quadra Binning algorithm has also been embedded into the IMX709, making it the first time a smartphone's own algorithm has been embedded into a third-party CMOS sensor, greatly improving cross-platform compatibility and image processing efficiency. Together with the industry-first use of DOL-HDR technology on the front camera, and Smart Wide-angle adjustment, Reno7 Pro 5G's front camera enables users to easily capture high-quality, HDR, professional-looking selfies with ease.

This is not only the world debut of such technology but the first time an all-new RGBW sensor was used in the front camera and the first time embed self-developed algorithms has been used onto the sensor hardware itself, creating the most powerful imaging system in the Reno Series to date.

Technology is nothing without a pionerring design that allows users to express themselves. Inheriting the hallmark OPPO Glow design of the Reno series, the Reno7 Pro 5G comes in two fresh new colors: Startrails Blue and Starlight Black.

In addition to using the exclusive OPPO Glow manufacturing process, Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) technology has been applied to the back case of Reno7 Pro 5G, making it the first time that LDI has been used on the exterior of a smartphone. On the back cover of Reno 7 Pro 5G Startrails Blue, 1.2 million micro-rasters have been etched onto the photoresist-coated AG glass with the sophisticated LDI technology. The overall visual effect is similar to thousands of comets flashing across the sky, leaving long trails of light in their wake.

Bringing even more light to the back cover is the Orbit Breathing Light, another industry-first, 3D circular light surrounding the camera area. The Orbit Breathing Light gently emits light when receiving incoming calls or notifications, adding an even dreamier atmosphere to the back cover of the phone.

Finally, the Reno7 Pro 5G remains extremely thin and light, with a thickness of just 7.45mm and a total weight of only about 180g making it the thinnest member ever in our Reno series, as thin as a pencil.

MARKET AVAILABILITY

Reno7 Pro 5G is a Portrait Expert with unlimited performance. Powered by the new Flagship Portrait Camera System built around two flagship imaging sensors — the IMX709 and the IMX766 — Reno7 Pro 5G delivers a generational leap in portrait image performance. DSLR-like portrait effect is just within a touch of a button where the Portrait Mode can support 25 level of aperture adjustment from F0.95 to F16. OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G features the iconic OPPO Glow glass on its back cover with the Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) technology for the first time ever in the industry, and also boosts the flagship-level 5G performance powered by the Dimensity 1200-MAX, 65W SUPERVOOCTM, 12GB+256GB storage.

The Reno7 Pro 5G is available now on across OPPO's e-commerce regional websites and retail partner stores, in two finishes: Startrails Blue and Starry Black. Both models will be available for purchase at a retail price of AED 2,799.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1778854/OPPO_Reno7_Pro_5G.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oppo-reno7-pro-5g-shaping-the-industry-with-pioneering-technological-advancements-301515913.html

SOURCE OPPO