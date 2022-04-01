SALE OF SHARES BY DOLLARAMA INSIDER

MONTREAL, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. DOL ("Dollarama" or the "Corporation") announced today that The Rossy Foundation has agreed to sell 1,100,000 common shares of Dollarama in a block trade to a financial institution. As a result of the sale, The Rossy Foundation will hold 4,967,657 common shares of Dollarama. For greater clarity, neither Neil Rossy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dollarama, nor GRI Investments Inc., a private corporation controlled by the Rossy family, are selling shares as part of this block trade.
Proceeds from the sale of shares by The Rossy Foundation will be used to fund existing commitments to charitable organizations. The trade is expected to close on or about April 5, 2022.
Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,421 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $4.00.
Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in its 350 conveniently located stores in El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia and Peru.
The Rossy Foundation is a Montreal-based private foundation that was established in 2004. Its mission is to contribute to civil society and to improve the lives of Canadians with a focus on cancer care, mental health, civic engagement, education and the arts. It is committed to supporting the vibrancy of Montreal and also funds charitable organizations across Canada and internationally within its areas of focus.
