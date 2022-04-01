MADD Encourages Parents to Talk to Their Kids About the Dangers of Alcohol and Other Drugs

Mothers Against Drunk Driving Teams Up With Nationwide for PowerTalk21 Campaign

DALLAS, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) and National Presenting Sponsor Nationwide® launched the 11th Annual PowerTalk21® campaign today to encourage parents to engage with their teens about the risks of underage drinking and drug use.

Timed to coincide with planning for prom and graduation activities, this year's theme, "Empowering Parents. Empowering Families. Steer the Conversation," highlights the critical role parents have in influencing their teens to not consume alcohol before age 21 and to never get into a car with a driver who is impaired.

"With prom, graduation, and summer break all coming up soon, April and May are the perfect time for parents and key adult role models to start conversations with teens about the dangers of underage drinking and other drug use," said MADD National President Alex Otte. "Parents are the number one influence in their child's decisions about drinking, so we want to help parents equip their children to make smarter, safer choices and to help prevent tragedies."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), excessive drinking is responsible for more than 4,300 deaths among underage youth each year and can lead to early addiction as well as many other dangerous outcomes, including drunk driving.

"Nationwide is honored to partner with MADD during this year's PowerTalk21, encouraging parents and guardians to steer the conversation about alcohol and other drugs with their teens," said MADD National Board Member Martha Frye, Nationwide's Senior Vice President of Personal Lines Claims. "As a company committed to protecting people, businesses and futures with extraordinary care, there is no more important work that aligns with our values than to keep drivers and passengers safe."

This year's PowerTalk21 campaign encourages parents to take the Parent Pledge to personally commit to having meaningful conversations with their teens, institute parental monitoring practices, and to not provide or allow their teens or other youth to consume alcohol or other drugs in their homes.

The pledge has 5 key points:

To engage with kids through frequent and meaningful conversations

To never allow underage alcohol or other drug use in the home

To set rules and consequences related to alcohol and other drugs

To host safe gatherings and supervise parties in the home and never provide alcohol or other drugs to someone under age 21

To keep alcohol and other drugs secured and inaccessible to youth

"In addition to talking to their kids, it's equally important for parents to set the example by not allowing underage drinking in their home," Otte said. "Studies show that when parents allow their high school children to have a small glass of wine or a beer on 'special occasions,' they are likely to drink more often and in greater amounts when they are not with their parents."

PowerTalk21 is a part of MADD's Power of Parents program that empowers parents of middle school and high school students to have ongoing, intentional conversations about the dangers and consequences of underage drinking and drug use. Parents can download free Power of Parents handbooks for parents of middle school and high school students at http://www.madd.org/powerofparents.

