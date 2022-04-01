MORE HOMES COMING TO CALGARY

CALGARY, AB, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Affordable housing is key to Canada's pandemic recovery for communities across the country, including in Calgary.
Today, George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of the Honorable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, announced that the federal government has provided just over $3.5M for the purchase and development of two vacant lots located in the Currie neighborhood of Calgary.
The federal funding for the land purchase assists Horizon Housing with their proposed development of a 72-unit residential building at Currie, a Canada Lands Company community, where 20 units will be prioritized for women and children. The Government of Canada is working with Horizon Housing to access funds from the National Housing Strategy to realize the proposed development.
The initiative is receiving funding through the Federal Lands Initiative (FLI), a $200 million fund that supports the transfer of surplus federal lands and buildings to be used as affordable housing. FLI is a National Housing Strategy initiative delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Public Service and Procurement Canada (PSPC), Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), and Canada Lands Company..
Quotes:
"The National Housing Strategy continues to ensure more adequate and affordable housing for Canadians. The Federal Lands Initiative repurposes land that previously served Canadians by building housing that meets the needs of communities like Currie in Calgary. Congratulations to all of the future residents of this wonderful development in Calgary. This is the National Housing Strategy at work."– The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion
""I am excited to announce another investment in affordable housing in Calgary, this time in the community of Currie. Horizon Housing will soon provide more affordable homes to residents in Calgary. Our government is proud to support this work as we strive toward our shared goals, because all Canadians deserve a safe and affordable home." – George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview
This announcement aligns with Canada Lands' commitment to provide affordable housing options within its communities across Canada and we are looking forward to working with Horizon Housing to realize this project within Currie." - Robert Howald, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canada Lands Company
"We are honoured to have been selected for this important investment in the ambitions of the National Housing Strategy. We look forward to bringing our focus on providing affordable homes as a foundation for tomorrow to the vibrant new community of Currie." – Martina Jileckova, CEO, Horizon Housing
Quick facts:
- Each development awarded under FLI must meet the following minimum requirements:
- Affordability: 30% of units must have rents at less than 80% of local median market rents for a minimum of 25 years.
- Energy efficiency: a minimum 25% reduction in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions compared to either national building codes or past performance
- Accessibility: 20% of units must meet accessibility standards
- Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.
Associated links:
- As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.
- To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.
- To learn more about Horizon Housing's project in Currie, visit www.horizoncurrie.ca.
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.