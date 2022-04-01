Title Alliance Offices Participate in Fourth Annual "Title Alliance Gives Back Week" With Alex's Lemonade Stand

The company launches the "Title Alliance Gives Back Lemon Challenge" as part of their fundraising to raise money for pediatric cancer.

MEDIA, Pa., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Title Alliance, Ltd., (Title Alliance), a family of full-service title insurance and escrow agencies, is hosting their third annual TA Gives Back Week. This year it takes place as a month-long fundraiser for Title Alliance and its joint ventures to help make an impact on pediatric cancer research and awareness. The company has previously supported Feeding America and DomesticShelters.org through remote fundraising as Covid modified the program to go virtual and they remain committed to supporting communities whether monetarily or in person.

"Alex's Lemonade Stand is one of the top foundations in the country for supporting families affected by pediatric cancer. 47 kids are diagnosed with pediatric cancer per day and our hope is we can make a small difference in the lives of those battling," said Jim Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of Title Alliance. "All funds raised by our team during the month of April will go directly to the organization to help fight childhood cancer."

Just before her first birthday, founder Alex Scott was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a childhood cancer. When she was four, Alex held her first lemonade stand in her front yard and raised more than $2,000 and raised $1 million by the time of her death in 2004. To date, the Alex's Lemonade Stand has raised more than $200 million and funded more than 1,000 research projects. Among the fundraisers planned includes our "Title Alliance Gives Back Lemon challenge" where employees, family, and friends are challenged to suck on a lemon for 30 seconds to bring awareness to the cause or make a donation. All are welcome to do both.

Those interested in donating, participating in the lemon challenge, or to view our progress, can visit https://www.alexslemonade.org/affiliation/title-alliance-2022.

Title Alliance's roots date back to 1948 when their first agency, which is still in existence today, was formed in Media, Pennsylvania. Since 1983, the company has been forming successful single and multi-state title joint ventures with lenders, realtors, and builders. Title Alliance works with partners to establish in-house title and settlement operations, dramatically enhancing their customer service and increasing their profit. Title Alliance's family of companies is currently in 11 states with 60 total offices. More information at titlealliance.com.

