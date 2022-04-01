WhiteSource Launches Free Developer Tool to Detect and Remediate Spring4Shell Vulnerability

Developer tool now available for use on GitHub
TEL AVIV, Israel and BOSTON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteSource, a leader in application security, today launched WhiteSource Spring4Shell Detect, a free command-line interface (CLI) tool that quickly scans projects to find vulnerable open source libraries for CVE-2022-22965, also known as Spring4Shell.
Spring4Shell is a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in Spring, one of the most popular open-source frameworks for Java applications in use today. While we are still learning about this vulnerability, its impact is likely on par with that of Log4j and it is considered extremely critical with a severity score of 9.8. WhiteSource's free developer tool, which is available now on GitHub, provides developers with the exact path to direct and indirect dependencies, along with the fixed version, for speedy remediation.
"Organizations and security teams must approach Spring4Shell with the same attention and urgency they did with the recent Log4j vulnerability," said Rami Sass, CEO, WhiteSource. "This vulnerability highlights the importance of a proactive approach to software security and the need for more automated application security to be baked into the development lifecycle. Ensure you are handling your technical debt, and update."
Given the potential widespread impact and risk of this zero-day vulnerability, WhiteSource recommends organizations take the following steps to address and prevent similar instances in the future:
- Inventory your entire application list to identify all instances of CVE-2022-22965. This can be done using WhiteSource's free detection tool.
- Update your vulnerable versions of Spring Framework to the latest version. Use tools such as WhiteSource Renovate, which can automatically update your libraries with the latest available fixes.
- Generate a software bill of materials (SBOM) for all applications in your environment. An SBOM provides visibility to your entire software attack surface — both direct and transitive dependencies — and helps you react quickly to vulnerability announcements.
WhiteSource Renovate, which has more than one hundred million downloads, automatically updates dependencies and has already identified and mitigated the Spring4Shell vulnerability for tens of thousands of enterprises around the world.
More information on the Spring4Shell vulnerability can be found on WhiteSource's blog: Spring4Shell Zero-Day Vulnerability: Information and Remediation for CVE-2022-22965
About WhiteSource
WhiteSource helps organizations accelerate the development of secure software at scale. We provide automated tools that help bridge the security knowledge gap, integrating easily into the software development life cycle and going beyond detection with a remediation-first approach. WhiteSource is built on the most comprehensive vulnerability database in the industry, providing the widest coverage for threats and attack vectors. Our solution helps enterprises like Microsoft, IBM, Comcast, Philips, and many more reduce security risk and increase the productivity of their security and development teams. For more information, visit www.whitesourcesoftware.com.
SOURCE WhiteSource
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.