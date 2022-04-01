Weekends with Yankee, the Award-Winning National Public Television Series About New England, Returns in April for Sixth Season

From epic adventures and fun destinations, to the region's most iconic flavors, Weekends with Yankee brings New England to you, from the most trusted experts and storytellers.

BOSTON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This April, the award-winning public television series Weekends with Yankee returns for a sixth season, with 13 episodes that transport viewers nationwide directly to New England, from epic adventures and fun destinations to the region's most iconic flavors.

Produced by GBH and Yankee—the beloved publication of New England that inspired the series—Weekends with Yankee offers viewers inside access to the region from the most trusted experts and storytellers. Co-hosted by world-class explorer and EmmyÒ Award–winning personality, Richard Wiese, and Yankee senior food editor Amy Traverso, the series explores hidden gems and renowned landmarks, interviews local artisans and the personalities who call New England home, visits the best food destinations, and cooks up New England–inspired recipes.

Season Six Food Highlights:

Amy Traverso takes a deep dive into one of New England's most iconic food items: beans. She visits Maine farmers and cooks a vegetarian spin on baked beans with Joe Yonan , food editor of the Washington Post.

takes a deep dive into one of New England's most iconic food items: beans. She visits farmers and cooks a vegetarian spin on baked beans with , food editor of the Washington Post. Mary Ann Esposito , host of the longest-running cooking series in television history, Ciao Italia on PBS, interviews from her home base in New Hampshire about her esteemed career and the influence of Italian food.

, host of the longest-running cooking series in television history, Ciao Italia on PBS, interviews from her home base in about her esteemed career and the influence of Italian food. David Leite , founder of the James Beard Award–winning Leite's Culinaria, provides a tour of the Portuguese community in Fall River, MA , and prepares a traditional Portuguese dish.

, founder of the James Beard Award–winning Leite's Culinaria, provides a tour of the Portuguese community in , and prepares a traditional Portuguese dish. Amy travels to Charlestown, Rhode Island , to visit the original location of Dave's Coffee, an artisan coffee roaster, then brings a bottle of Dave's coffee syrup to the renowned Ocean House where she joins the executive pastry chef to bake a classic Opera cake.

Season Six Travel Highlights:

Richard gets a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to become a Registered Maine Guide, a tradition dating to 1897, goes dogsledding at New Hampshire's Umbagog Lake State Park, and experiences the U.S. Toboggan National Championships at Camden, Maine .

Umbagog Lake State Park, and experiences the U.S. Toboggan National Championships at . Amy Richard Wiese reunite for a fall foliage road trip through the White Mountains of New Hampshire , including a ride aboard the Conway Scenic Railroad, checking out local products at the iconic Zeb's General Store, taking in the breathtaking view at Cathedral Ledge State Park, then exploring the creative displays of the annual "Pumpkin People" festival in Jackson .

reunite for a fall foliage road trip through the White Mountains of , including a ride aboard the Conway Scenic Railroad, checking out local products at the iconic Zeb's General Store, taking in the breathtaking view at Cathedral Ledge State Park, then exploring the creative displays of the annual "Pumpkin People" festival in . Viewers get behind-the-scenes access to the work and dedication that goes into preparing the famed Swan Boats in Boston, Massachusetts for launch day, guided by the fourth generation of a family that's run the business since 1877.

"Yankee continues to be the authentic storytellers of New England; they know New England's people, traditions, and lifestyles better than anyone else," says GBH executive producer Laurie Donnelly. "Weekends with Yankee will immerse you in the region from wherever you are viewing."

To watch Weekends with Yankee, check local listings for airdates and times on your local public television station, beginning this April 2.

About Yankee Based in Dublin, New Hampshire, Yankee: New England's Magazine was founded in 1935 and is the iconic American publication covering the finest that New England has to offer. Covering classic New England travel destinations, food traditions, and home and lifestyle stories with stunning photography and artwork, Yankee has featured many notable American writers in its pages such as Robert Frost, John Updike, and Stephen King. With a total circulation of nearly 275,000 and a total audience of 1.3 million readers, the magazine is published by Yankee Publishing Inc. (YPI), an independent media company. YPI also owns the nation's oldest continuously produced periodical, The Old Farmer's Almanac, Family Tree, and McLean Communications.

About GBH

GBH is the leading multiplatform creator for public media in America. As the largest producer of content for PBS and partner to NPR and PRX, GBH delivers compelling experiences, stories and information to audiences wherever they are. GBH produces digital and broadcast programming that engages, illuminates and inspires, through drama and science, history, arts, culture and journalism. It is the creator of such signature programs as MASTERPIECE, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW, FRONTLINE, NOVA, AMERICAN EXPERIENCE, Arthur and Molly of Denali and a catalog of streaming series, podcasts and on-demand video. GBH's television channels include GBH 2, GBH 44, GBH Kids and national services WORLD and Create. With studios and a newsroom headquartered in Boston, GBH reaches across New England with GBH 89.7, Boston's Local NPR; CRB Classical 99.5; and CAI, the Cape and Islands NPR station. Dedicated to making media accessible to and inclusive of our diverse culture, GBH is a pioneer in delivering media to those who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind and visually impaired. GBH creates curriculum-based digital content for educators nationwide with PBS LearningMedia and has been recognized with hundreds of the nation's premier broadcast, digital and journalism awards.

About APT:

American Public Television (APT) is the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation's public television stations. Founded in 1961, APT distributes 250 new program titles per year and more than one-third of the top 100 highest-rated public television titles in the U.S. APT's diverse catalog includes prominent documentaries, performance, dramas, how-to programs, classic movies, children's series and news and current affairs programs. Doc Martin, Midsomer Murders, America's Test Kitchen From Cook's Illustrated, AfroPoP, Rick Steves' Europe, Pacific Heartbeat, Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Television, Legacy List with Matt Paxton, Lidia's Kitchen, Kevin Belton's New Orleans Kitchen, Simply Ming, The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross, Live From the Artists Den, James Patterson's Kid Stew and NHK Newsline are a sampling of APT's programs, considered some of the most popular on public television. APT also licenses programs internationally through its APT Worldwide service and distributes Create®TV — featuring the best of public television's lifestyle programming — and WORLD™, public television's premier news, science and documentary channel.

Media Contact

Chris Roslan, Roslan & Associates Public Relations, 1 9175385629, chris@rc-pr.com

SOURCE Weekends with Yankee