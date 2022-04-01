2022 United States Mint Proof Set® Becomes Available April 7

New This Year: Proof versions of the first five American Women Quarters™ Included

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 United States Mint (Mint) Proof Set (product code 22RG) will be available for purchase starting on April 7 at noon EDT. This year, the set includes the first five coins in the American Women Quarters Program, the four-year initiative to honor the contributions and achievements of American women to the nation.

Priced at $32, the set includes the following ten proof coins from the Mint's San Francisco facility:

Five 2022 American Women Quarters with reverse (tails) designs honoring Maya Angelou , Dr. Sally Ride , Wilma Mankiller , Nina Otero-Warren , and Anna May Wong . The obverse (heads) of each coin depicts a portrait of George Washington , originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser to mark George Washington's 200th birthday. It was a recommended design for the 1932 quarter, but then-Treasury Secretary Mellon ultimately selected the familiar John Flannigan design. Inscriptions are "LIBERTY," "IN GOD WE TRUST," and "2022." The obverse design is common to all quarters issued in the series.

, Dr. , , , and . The obverse (heads) of each coin depicts a portrait of , originally composed and sculpted by to mark 200th birthday. It was a recommended design for the 1932 quarter, but then-Treasury Secretary Mellon ultimately selected the familiar design. Inscriptions are "LIBERTY," "IN GOD WE TRUST," and "2022." The obverse design is common to all quarters issued in the series. One Native American $1 Coin with a reverse design that honors the contributions of Ely S. Parker of the Tonawanda Seneca, who is depicted in an Army uniform, serving as military secretary to General Ulysses S. Grant during the Civil War. During the surrender at Appomattox, Parker rendered formal surrender documents in his own hand. He is shown with a quill pen, book, and likeness of his signature—symbols of his experience as an expert communicator, and his graceful penmanship. The inscriptions "TONAWANDA SENECA" and "HA-SA-NO-AN-DA" recognize his tribe and birth name. Additional inscriptions are " UNITED STATES OF AMERICA " and " $1 ." The obverse design retains the central figure Sacagawea carrying her infant son, Jean Baptiste. Inscriptions are "LIBERTY" and "IN GOD WE TRUST." The year of minting, mint mark, and inscription "E PLURIBUS UNUM" are incused on the edge of the coins.

Coin with a reverse design that honors the contributions of of the Tonawanda Seneca, who is depicted in an Army uniform, serving as military secretary to General during the Civil War. During the surrender at Appomattox, Parker rendered formal surrender documents in his own hand. He is shown with a quill pen, book, and likeness of his signature—symbols of his experience as an expert communicator, and his graceful penmanship. The inscriptions "TONAWANDA SENECA" and "HA-SA-NO-AN-DA" recognize his tribe and birth name. Additional inscriptions are " " and " ." The obverse design retains the central figure Sacagawea carrying her infant son, Jean Baptiste. Inscriptions are "LIBERTY" and "IN GOD WE TRUST." The year of minting, mint mark, and inscription "E PLURIBUS UNUM" are incused on the edge of the coins. One Kennedy Half Dollar

One Roosevelt dime

dime One Jefferson nickel, and

nickel, and One Lincoln penny

All coins are encapsulated and enclosed in newly designed blue packaging featuring photographs of the five 2022 American Women Quarters Program honorees and partial images of the remaining coins. A certificate of authenticity is also included in the package.

Set up a REMIND ME alert for the 2022 United States Mint Proof Set by visiting https://catalog.usmint.gov/proof-set-2022-22RG.html.

This set may also be purchased through the Mint's Product Enrollment Program. Enrollments work like a magazine subscription. Sign up once and you will receive the next product released in the series after the date of your registration, then continue to receive products until you end your enrollment. Visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/proof-set-enrollment-MY.html to learn more. Additional Proof Sets are available at https://catalog.usmint.gov/coins/coin-sets/proof-sets/.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of April 7, 2022, at noon EDT.

To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint's sales centers are closed until further notice.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Visit https://www.usmint.gov/about for information about the United States Mint.

Visit and subscribe to the United States Mint's YouTube channel to view videos about the United States Mint.

Visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/email-signup to subscribe to United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and the monthly educational newsletter, "Lessons That Make Cents."

Sign up for RSS Feeds and follow the United States Mint and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.

# # #

United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins

Media Contact

Office of Corporate Communications, United States Mint, (202) 354-7222, inquiries@usmint.treas.gov

SOURCE United States Mint