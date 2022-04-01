Mina Foundation Welcomes Former Diem Executive Kurt Hemecker as Chief Operating Officer

Kurt Hemecker brings over two decades of global business experience, including roles at the Facebook-backed Diem stablecoin project and PayPal, to his new role as Chief Operating Officer at Mina Foundation.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mina Foundation welcomes as its Chief Operating Officer Kurt Hemecker, former Chief of Staff and Head of Internal Business Operations and HR at Diem Networks (formerly Libra). Prior to his role at Facebook-backed Diem, Kurt was a Senior Director at PayPal responsible for several significant global initiatives with mobile network carriers. Kurt joins the Mina community on the heels of the Mina Ecosystem's $92M raise, led by FTX Ventures and Three Arrows Capital, marking the next push for partnership development to further the growth of the Mina ecosystem.

Kurt Hemecker, now COO of the Mina Foundation, expressed, "With their holistic zero knowledge product suite including zkApps, zkBridges, and zkOracles, Mina is positioned to become the powerhouse for privacy and security in Web3. Mina has continuously shown signs of massive potential with one of the most efficient ZK proving technologies out there, world-class teams, and unparalleled success at building a global community. I'm incredibly excited to join the Mina Foundation team and build on the tremendous momentum behind the project."

Prior to joining the Mina Foundation, Kurt Hemecker was part of the initial team at Diem Association where he had several leadership roles within the organization during his tenure. There he played a key role in building the organization's charter before orchestrating the efforts to start the first business development team, incorporating and working with members that spanned enterprise, blockchain native, social impact, payments and venture capital organizations. In his previous roles, Kurt has also developed partnership deals that enabled mobile payments in over 40 countries and with 180 carriers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. As part of his role as Chief Operating Officer at Mina Foundation, Kurt will be focused on building out the business development and operations arm of the organization.

"We are incredibly pleased to welcome Kurt Hemecker to the Mina Foundation and the broader Mina ecosystem," said Evan Shapiro, CEO of Mina Foundation. "His expertise in global business operations and relationships will be invaluable to us as we continue to grow the Mina ecosystem, bringing programmable privacy to Web3."

About Mina

Mina is the world's lightest blockchain, powered by participants. With its elegant design, Mina is the first Layer-1 enabling easy programmability of zero knowledge smart contracts, zkApps. The unique privacy and security features and ability to connect to any website via its zkApps enable a more secure and private Web3—paving the way to the democratic future we all deserve. Mina is stewarded by the Mina Foundation, a public benefit corporation headquartered in the United States.

