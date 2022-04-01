Minnesota Council of Health Plans Releases 2021 Industry Financial Results

Plans provide $16.3 billion in medical care in second year of health emergency
ST. PAUL, Minn., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota's nonprofit health plans continued to put the health and financial stability of their enrollees first. COVID-19 related costs for the fully insured and government program markets exceeded $649 million in 2021, including $237 million in testing and vaccination costs, and $66 million in voluntary cost-sharing waivers, the Minnesota Council of Health Plans announced today.
A return to more normal levels of patient care last year, which had been deferred amid the pandemic, also caused medical expenses in these markets to rise 15.77% over 2020 to $16.3 billion. Health plans reported a collective operating margin of 1.35% in 2021.
As mission-based, nonprofit organizations, health plans use this operating margin for the benefit of their enrollees, especially as the national health emergency continues.
"It was another challenging year for Minnesotans due to COVID-19, but health plans continued to step up to meet their needs. This included free COVID testing and vaccinations, as well as health plans continuing voluntary cost-sharing waivers for inpatient treatment," said Lucas Nesse, CEO of the Minnesota Council of Health Plans. "Health plans are continuously adapting to support the health and safety of Minnesotans by providing them broad access to high-quality, equitable care."
Almost $2 billion spent on COVID-related expenses since start of pandemic
Along with the 2.6 million Minnesotans enrolled in fully insured and government program coverage, Council members also support large, self-insured employers that fund insurance for 1.8 million employees. With all markets combined, more than $1.2 billion was spent in 2021 on COVID-19 related costs, including $490 million in testing and vaccination costs and $83 million in voluntary cost-sharing waivers for inpatient treatment. Including all markets, total costs related to COVID-19 have now exceeded $1.95 billion since the start of the pandemic* through 2021.
Nonprofit health plans also continued their strong tradition of community giving and outreach by launching several initiatives to bolster the number of Minnesotans receiving the COVID vaccine. This included COVID vaccination clinics in underserved communities to ensure that vulnerable populations had equitable access to vaccines.
Pandemic drives shift to government programs, individual market
Total plan enrollment for the fully insured and government program markets increased 1.6% to 2.6 million. Enrollment in government programs increased significantly for the second year in a row, rising 10.87% to 1.1 million, while commercial enrollment decreased 9.26% to 834,384. Minnesota's reinsurance program has brought much-needed stability to the individual market with enrollment increasing 0.7% over the prior year. A recent analysis by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services concluded that 88,958 Minnesotans had coverage in 2020 that otherwise would not have had coverage absent the reinsurance program. Health plans reported an operating loss of 8.27% in the 2021 individual market, after reporting a 0.66% operating loss in 2020.
"Minnesota's reinsurance program is a proven stability and affordability tool that warrants more permanent consideration," Nesse said.
Established in 1985, the Minnesota Council of Health Plans is an association of licensed nonprofit health plans that includes: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, HealthPartners, Medica, Sanford Health Plan and UCare.
* COVID expenditures for 2020, which only included the fully insured market when reported, were incorrect due to an accounting error and should have been $293 million.
SOURCE Minnesota Council of Health Plans
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.