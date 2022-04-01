ñol

Mazda Reports March Sales Results

by PRNewswire
April 1, 2022 11:02 AM | 17 min read

IRVINE, Calif., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total March sales of 33,023 vehicles, an increase of 3.2 percent compared to March 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 82,268 vehicles; a decrease of 1.2 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in March, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 0.6 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 4,660 vehicles in March, a decrease of 41 percent compared to March 2021.

Sales Highlights

  • Best March sales ever of the CX-5 with 21,645 vehicles sold.
  • Best March sales ever of the CX-9 with 4,148 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported March sales of 5,810 vehicles, a decrease of 15.7 percent compared to March last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 14.1 percent, with 12, 919 vehicles sold. 

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported March sales of 3,878 vehicles, a decrease of 17.8 percent compared to March last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 10.8 percent, with 11,359 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.
















Month-To-Date


Year-To-Date


















March   

March   

YOY %

% MTD


March   

March   

YOY %

% MTD





2022

2021

Change

DSR


2022

2021

Change

DSR

















Mazda3

3,053

3,863

(21.0)%

(23.9)%


9,492

9,992

(5.0)%

(6.3)%




   Mazda 3 Sdn

1,050

2,402

(56.3)%

(57.9)%


3704

6,593

(43.8)%

(44.6)%




   Mazda 3 HB

2,003

1,461

37.1%

32.0%


5788

3,399

70.3%

68.0%

















Mazda6

14

1,560

(99.1)%

(99.1)%


325

4,285

(92.4)%

(92.5)%

















MX-5 Miata

663

1,371

(51.6)%

(53.4)%


1,605

2,743

(41.5)%

(42.3)%




   MX-5

162

552

(70.7)%

(71.7)%


524

1,079

(51.4)%

(52.1)%




   MXR

501

819

(38.8)%

(41.1)%


1081

1,664

(35.0)%

(35.9)%

















CX-3

-

620

-

-


-

1,513

-

-




CX-30

3,343

5,960

(43.9)%

(46.0)%


9494

14,589

(34.9)%

(35.8)%




CX-5

21,645

15,080

43.5%

38.2%


50653

40,749

24.3%

22.6%




CX-9

4,148

3,537

17.3%

12.9%


10463

9,386

11.5%

10.0%




CX-50

56

0

-

-


56

0

-

-




MX-30

101

0

-

-


180

0

-

-

















CARS

3,730

6,794

(45.1)%

(47.1)%


11,422

17,020

(32.9)%

(33.8)%




TRUCKS

29,293

25,197

16.3%

12.0%


70,846

66,238

7.0%

5.5%

















TOTAL

33,023

31,991

3.2%

(0.6)%


82,268

83,258

(1.2)%

(2.5)%






























*Selling Days

27

26




75

74


















www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS)" alt="Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS)">

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mazda-reports-march-sales-results-301515855.html

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: automotiveSales ReportsTransportation/Trucking/RailroadPress Releases

