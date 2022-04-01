Hamilton ETFs Opens the Market

TORONTO, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Representatives from Hamilton ETFs joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the launch of the Hamilton Enhanced U.S. Covered Call ETF HYLD and open the market.

HYLD ">

Hamilton ETFs is a Canadian investment manager specializing in the global financial services sector. With over $1.5 billion in assets under management, the firm offers nine exchange traded funds including both rules-based and active mandates. Hamilton ETFs is also an active commentator on the global financial services sector; the firm's most recent Insights can be found at www.hamiltonetfs.com/insights-commentary .

HYLD is a diversified blue-chip U.S. equity ETF designed to help investors meet their monthly income needs with an initial target yield of 10%. HYLD will pay monthly distributions and is available in both USD and CAD. HYLD provides exposure to U.S. equity markets, specifically by investing in a portfolio of higher-yielding U.S. covered call ETFs, while adding modest leverage of 25% to enhance the growth potential and yield. HYLD can be a core holding for long-term investors and provide a significantly higher-yielding alternative to broad-based U.S. equity ETFs.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Friday April 1, 2022



Time: 9:00am - 9:30am



Place: 120 Adelaide St W.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange