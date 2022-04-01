Hamilton ETFs Opens the Market

TORONTO, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Representatives from Hamilton ETFs joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the launch of the Hamilton Enhanced U.S. Covered Call ETF HYLD and open the market.
HYLD">
Hamilton ETFs is a Canadian investment manager specializing in the global financial services sector. With over $1.5 billion in assets under management, the firm offers nine exchange traded funds including both rules-based and active mandates. Hamilton ETFs is also an active commentator on the global financial services sector; the firm's most recent Insights can be found at www.hamiltonetfs.com/insights-commentary.
HYLD is a diversified blue-chip U.S. equity ETF designed to help investors meet their monthly income needs with an initial target yield of 10%. HYLD will pay monthly distributions and is available in both USD and CAD. HYLD provides exposure to U.S. equity markets, specifically by investing in a portfolio of higher-yielding U.S. covered call ETFs, while adding modest leverage of 25% to enhance the growth potential and yield. HYLD can be a core holding for long-term investors and provide a significantly higher-yielding alternative to broad-based U.S. equity ETFs.
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
Date:
Friday April 1, 2022
Time:
9:00am - 9:30am
Place:
120 Adelaide St W.
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.