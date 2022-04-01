COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, April 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

3,182 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 970,951*;

17 new deaths, for a total of 14,382 deaths;

1,275 hospitalizations, for an increase of 37 compared to the previous day;

177 new entries,



140 new discharges;

62 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 4 compared to the previous day;

9 new entries,



13 new discharges;

21,139 samples conducted on March 30 ;

; 141,052 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 112,895 positive: 1,707 declared for yesterday, including 1,427 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

20,845 doses administered are added, that is 20,898 doses in the last 24 hours and -53* doses before March 31 , for a total of 18,669,587 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 313,972 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 18,983,559 doses received by Quebecers.

* The decrease is explained by corrections made to the database.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux