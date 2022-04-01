HCCA Releases Its Newly Updated Complete Healthcare Compliance Manual

MINNEAPOLIS, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA) is pleased to announce the release of its 2022 edition of the Complete Healthcare Compliance Manual—an essential resource for both new and seasoned healthcare compliance professionals.
This two-volume manual features first-class guidance and insights on the fundamentals of program management, risk assessments, compliance training, auditing and monitoring, and much more. It includes more than 50 actionable program-related resources—such as sample board reports, policies, and forms—that practitioners can use to develop and maintain an effective healthcare compliance program.
New content for 2022 includes:
- Chapter 5 legal coverage of:
- Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
- Civil Monetary Penalties Law
- Physician Payments Sunshine Act (Affordable Care Act)
- Chapter 6 risk area coverage of:
- Research Misconduct
- Coding Compliance Audits and Third-Party Reviews
- Business Associates
- Hybrid Work Environment, including a Sample Temporary Work from Home Agreement
- The Opioid Crisis and the Risk of Diversion
- Federal and State False Claims Acts, as they relate to whistleblowers
Purchasing options include a one-year online subscription, a softcover print book, and a money-saving print and online bundle.
For more information, visit www.hcca-info.org/chcm
About HCCA
Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA) is a non-profit professional membership organization for healthcare compliance professionals. Since 1996, HCCA has been championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote the lasting success and integrity of healthcare organizations. From our headquarters in Minneapolis, MN, we serve over 12,000 members who work at hospitals, medical groups, clinics, research facilities, health plan providers, and more.
HCCA offers 50+ conferences annually, weekly webinars, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development.
Visit HCCA's website at www.hcca-info.org or call 888.580.8373.
SOURCE Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA)
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.