Velosio Acquires Silverware Inc., Announces New Offerings for Agribusiness Growers Market

The acquisition of Phoenix-based Silverware, Inc. expands Velosio's client base and portfolio of cloud ERP, CRM and digital transformation solutions catering to commercial greenhouse growers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Velosio announced today that it has acquired Silverware Inc., a leading Microsoft Partner focused on Dynamics 365 Business Central with specialization in the Agribusiness sector. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Silverware was founded in 1988 and is currently headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company is a Microsoft Gold Partner and CSP, employs 35 full-time professionals, and serves hundreds of clients across North America. In addition to cloud ERP, they also provide consulting and implementation of cloud solutions for customer experience, automation and business analytics.

"Along with expertise in Microsoft cloud ERP and CRM, Silverware is known for providing an exceptional client experience. I am confident and excited that joining Velosio will further enhance that experience through an expanded suite of cloud services and solutions. Velosio's attention to detail, industry focus and expertise across the entire Microsoft cloud portfolio are completely aligned with our strategy and will help us to deliver even greater value in the years to come," said Sara Silver, president of Silverware.

Velosio and Silverware share a common goal of helping small, mid-sized and emerging enterprise companies to take advantage of the Microsoft cloud platform. This includes the entire Microsoft Dynamics portfolio, Power Platform and Office 365 family as well as Azure cloud services.

"The acquisition of Silverware is the latest in a growing list of companies we've added to the Velosio family, but certainly one of particular significance," said Joseph Longo, President and CEO of Velosio. "Both cater to the agribusiness sector with cloud solutions, services and expertise that helps growers and distributors innovate and realize value faster."

Ms. Silver will join Velosio's Agribusiness team as director, horticulture solutions where she will continue to interact with clients, partners, and other team members to drive future development and growth.

"Velosio has experienced significant growth over the past 2 years," said Longo, "The acquisition of Silverware will provide a seasoned team of professionals and significant intellectual property for agribusiness companies, including comprehensive cloud ERP extensions of Dynamics 365 Business Central which will increase our ability to compete and expand in this market."

###

About Velosio

Velosio is a leader in deploying business applications through the cloud and delivering unparalleled client experiences. One of the largest Microsoft partners in North America, Velosio supports the entire Microsoft Dynamics portfolio, Microsoft 365 family and Azure services. The solutions portfolio includes ERP, CRM, Productivity, Business Intelligence and Power Platform, and extends to NetSuite and Sage. As the only Microsoft Cloud Distributor that specializes in Dynamics 365, Velosio also provides licensing and support to hundreds of growing Microsoft partners throughout North America. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Velosio serves over 4,000 clients throughout the US and Canada. https://www.velosio.com

About Silverware Inc.

Silverware Inc., founded in 1988, is headquartered in Phoenix and has a location in Seattle. The company specializes in accounting and business management solutions (ERP), providing custom design, implementation, and support to a wide range of companies and industries throughout the U.S. Their portfolio of custom software solutions is focused around the Microsoft Dynamics Business Central ERP platform, including Agribusiness solutions to help growers improve processes and streamline operations in the cloud. For more information, visit silverw.com.

Media Contact

Bill Anderson, Velosio, +1 (614) 954-0967, banderson@velosio.com

Twitter

SOURCE Velosio