Zahroof Valves, Inc. Partners With Arkos Field Services

Innovative Compressor Valve Manufacturer Expands Service Capabilities and Parts Availability Throughout The United States

HOUSTON, April 01, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compressor valve manufacturer Zahroof Valves, Inc. (ZVI), announced an agreement in which compression and equipment service specialist Arkos Field Services partners as an authorized service provider in the USA. This arrangement provides ZVI customers with enhanced access to locally stocked parts and support expertise.

ZVI developed the patented StraightFlo™ reciprocating compressor valve with modular reed technology, which delivers a quantum improvement in valve performance, serviceability, and reliability.

"The installed base of StraightFlo™ valves is large and continues expanding rapidly," said Jim Ilaria, Chief Executive Officer of ZVI. "As it grows, we're committed to maintaining a best-in-class level of support. As a premier industry specialist, Arkos will help us maintain unmatched customer care."

"With this partnership, our customers can now reach out to a local Arkos service center for modules, repair kits, and other accessories to maintain the uptime of their compressors. When on-site service is needed, they have the ability to call out certified Arkos technicians who are based within a reasonable driving distance."

"Customers can also benefit when working with Arkos on make-ready and rebuild projects," said ZVI Senior Vice President Javvad Qasimi. "While other work is being performed, Arkos can seamlessly upgrade to StraightFlo™ compressor valves. This adds substantial value to the rebuild in terms of compressor performance, reliability, emissions reduction, and valve inventory savings. A majority of those valve upgrades can be completed by Arkos using StraightFlo™ valves already in stock. From that point forward the customer continues to benefit from Arkos' rapid response times and expertise for valve-related support."

Arkos is an experienced gas compression and equipment service partner with hundreds of established Master Service Agreements with customers in upstream, midstream, and downstream Oil & Gas. With 100 skilled field service and operations personnel operating from 11 facilities across the USA, Arkos provides responsive service for installation, repairs, and maintenance of Zahroof valves in any region.

"We share Zahroof Valves' dedication to maximizing machinery uptime for our customers," said William Sayre, President of Arkos Field Services. "We service all makes and models of reciprocating compressors, and we understand the unique requirements of different applications. The exceptional performance and environmental sustainability benefits of Zahroof valves improves our ability to help customers find the optimal solutions for their compressors in any operating environment."

About Zahroof Valves, Inc.

Zahroof Valves, Inc. (ZVI) is an innovative provider of compressor valves, unloaders, and associated products to operators of reciprocating gas compressors. ZVI is based in Houston, Texas, and serves energy and industrial markets worldwide. ZVI developed the revolutionary StraightFlo™ reciprocating compressor valve, which incorporates patented Modular Reed Valve (MRV) technology. StraightFlo™ valves deliver a quantum improvement over conventional valves in performance, serviceability, reliability, and sustainability. For more information, visit http://www.zahroofvalves.com.

About Arkos Group, LLC

Arkos is an industry-leading provider of aftermarket compression and equipment services to the refining, petrochemical, chemical, industrial gas, and natural gas industries. Arkos maintains, monitors, and services equipment for maximum reliability, efficiency, and production. For more information, visit http://www.arkos.com.

