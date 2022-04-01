Zahroof Valves, Inc. Partners With Arkos Field Services

Innovative Compressor Valve Manufacturer Expands Service Capabilities and Parts Availability Throughout The United States
HOUSTON, April 01, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compressor valve manufacturer Zahroof Valves, Inc. (ZVI), announced an agreement in which compression and equipment service specialist Arkos Field Services partners as an authorized service provider in the USA. This arrangement provides ZVI customers with enhanced access to locally stocked parts and support expertise.
ZVI developed the patented StraightFlo™ reciprocating compressor valve with modular reed technology, which delivers a quantum improvement in valve performance, serviceability, and reliability.
"The installed base of StraightFlo™ valves is large and continues expanding rapidly," said Jim Ilaria, Chief Executive Officer of ZVI. "As it grows, we're committed to maintaining a best-in-class level of support. As a premier industry specialist, Arkos will help us maintain unmatched customer care."
"With this partnership, our customers can now reach out to a local Arkos service center for modules, repair kits, and other accessories to maintain the uptime of their compressors. When on-site service is needed, they have the ability to call out certified Arkos technicians who are based within a reasonable driving distance."
"Customers can also benefit when working with Arkos on make-ready and rebuild projects," said ZVI Senior Vice President Javvad Qasimi. "While other work is being performed, Arkos can seamlessly upgrade to StraightFlo™ compressor valves. This adds substantial value to the rebuild in terms of compressor performance, reliability, emissions reduction, and valve inventory savings. A majority of those valve upgrades can be completed by Arkos using StraightFlo™ valves already in stock. From that point forward the customer continues to benefit from Arkos' rapid response times and expertise for valve-related support."
Arkos is an experienced gas compression and equipment service partner with hundreds of established Master Service Agreements with customers in upstream, midstream, and downstream Oil & Gas. With 100 skilled field service and operations personnel operating from 11 facilities across the USA, Arkos provides responsive service for installation, repairs, and maintenance of Zahroof valves in any region.
"We share Zahroof Valves' dedication to maximizing machinery uptime for our customers," said William Sayre, President of Arkos Field Services. "We service all makes and models of reciprocating compressors, and we understand the unique requirements of different applications. The exceptional performance and environmental sustainability benefits of Zahroof valves improves our ability to help customers find the optimal solutions for their compressors in any operating environment."
About Zahroof Valves, Inc.
Zahroof Valves, Inc. (ZVI) is an innovative provider of compressor valves, unloaders, and associated products to operators of reciprocating gas compressors. ZVI is based in Houston, Texas, and serves energy and industrial markets worldwide. ZVI developed the revolutionary StraightFlo™ reciprocating compressor valve, which incorporates patented Modular Reed Valve (MRV) technology. StraightFlo™ valves deliver a quantum improvement over conventional valves in performance, serviceability, reliability, and sustainability. For more information, visit http://www.zahroofvalves.com.
About Arkos Group, LLC
Arkos is an industry-leading provider of aftermarket compression and equipment services to the refining, petrochemical, chemical, industrial gas, and natural gas industries. Arkos maintains, monitors, and services equipment for maximum reliability, efficiency, and production. For more information, visit http://www.arkos.com.
Media Contact
Lesley Noble, Zahroof Valves, Inc., 1 (713) 554-2678, lesley.noble@zahroofvalves.com
SOURCE Zahroof Valves, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.