Fort Worth Personal Injury Firm Announces New Name

Addition of veteran trial lawyer Seth McCloskey solidifies Laird & McCloskey law firm's reputation as a trucking accident litigation powerhouse
FORT WORTH, Texas, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Steven C. Laird, P.C. is now the Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey, adding the name of veteran trial lawyer and partner Seth McCloskey to the firm title to reflect the firm's expertise working on behalf of individuals injured in trucking and transportation crashes.
"We are thrilled to recognize Seth's legal talents and expertise and include it in the name of our firm where it belongs," said firm founder and partner Steven C. Laird. "He has proven himself to be an outstanding leader at our firm and fighter for his clients. We believe this to be well-deserved and are very excited to make it official."
A courthouse veteran, Mr. McCloskey is one of only five trial lawyers in North Texas who are board-certified in Truck Accident Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Certification helps to safeguard the public interest by providing accident victims and their families with an objective measure to aid them in selecting qualified and experienced legal counsel.
In addition to his board certification in Truck Accident Law, Mr. McCloskey is also board-certified in Personal Injury Trial Law through the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He has been recognized as a Super Lawyers - Rising Star by Thomson Reuters and has been selected by the National Trial Lawyers Association as a Top 40 Under 40 attorney. He is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, the Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys, the National Board of Trial Advocacy, the Texas Bar College and the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
"It is truly an honor to partner with Steve Laird as we continue to pursue justice for our clients, most of whom have suffered catastrophic loss," said Mr. McCloskey. "I know we can do many things for our community through this partnership, and holding trucking companies accountable for their safety practices and training is the top priority."
The Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey is a Fort Worth, Texas, law firm whose lawyers and staff members are committed to finding justice in every case we handle. For more than 30 years, we have worked responsibly and diligently to represent individuals and families in personal injury cases where corporate and individual negligence have resulted in significant injuries and wrongful death. To learn more about the firm, visit http://texlawyers.com/.
