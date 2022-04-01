MBRCC publishes draft cybersecurity preparedness guidance for Canadian mortgage brokers

TORONTO, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mortgage Broker Regulators' Council of Canada (MBRCC) has published draft cybersecurity preparedness guidance for consultation. The guidance outlines principles intended to help mortgage brokers better protect their clients' digital information.
Cyber threats present a significant and growing risk to the mortgage brokering sector. The increase in online communications and the use of technology in mortgage services offer advantages along with a responsibility to proactively manage new risks. The MBRCC is committed to strengthening cybersecurity practices within the mortgage brokering sector.
Please visit MBRCC.ca to review the proposed guidance and submit your feedback. The consultation period is now open and will close on May 2, 2022.
About the Mortgage Broker Regulators' Council of Canada:
The MBRCC is comprised of regulators across Canada responsible for administering mortgage broker legislation and regulating the industry in their respective jurisdictions. The MBRCC provides Canada's mortgage broker regulators with a forum to work cooperatively, better share information and coordinate engagement of stakeholders to identify trends and develop solutions to common regulatory issues.
SOURCE Mortgage Broker Regulators' Council of Canada
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.