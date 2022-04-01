Brazil Facility Management (FM) Market Report 2022: Ongoing Infrastructure Development Activities, Rising Real Estate Sector, and Surge in Demand for Energy-Efficient Green Buildings Driving Demand

DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brazil Facility Management Market, Segmented by Service (Property, Cleaning, Security, Catering, Support, Others), By Type (Hard, Soft), By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), By Region, By Company, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Brazilian Facility Management Market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.85% in the forecast period to reach USD26.08 billion by 2027.
Ongoing infrastructure development activities, rising real estate sector, and surge in demand for energy-efficient green buildings are the primary factors driving the demand of the Brazilian Facility Management Market in the next five years.
Growing internet penetration and rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as the internet of things, artificial intelligence creates the need to manage data generated in large volumes efficiently. The rise in foreign direct investments for infrastructure developments and the growing construction of commercial buildings in the country creates enormous market growth opportunities.
Leading authorities are investing in research & development activities to find innovative solutions to upgrade the consumer living standards. Projects focusing on the construction of smart cities by the government and implementation of advanced and automation technologies are expected to accelerate the demand for the Brazilian Facility Management Market throughout the forecast period. Lack of skilled workforce and requirement for huge investment for set-up is expected to restrain the market growth in the forecast period.
The Brazilian Facility Management Market is segmented into service, type, application, region, and company. Based on service, the market is divided into the property, cleaning, security, catering, support, and others. Property dominated the market with a market share of 29.86% in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The flourishing real estate sector and the need to efficiently maintain the physical assets of buildings are the major factors bolstering the market demand.
CBRE Group, Inc., Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc. (JLL), Cushman & Wakefield plc, Sodexo, Colliers International Property Consultants, Inc., Manserv, G4S Brazil, GRSA - Compass Group, Brasanitas Group, ISS Global are the major market players operating in the Brazilian Facility Management Market.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth of the market size of the Brazilian Facility Management Market from 2017 to 2021.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of the Brazilian Facility Management Market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
- To classify and forecast the Brazilian Facility Management Market into service, type, application, region, and company.
- To identify dominant region or segment in the Brazilian Facility Management Market.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Brazilian Facility Management Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Brazilian Facility Management Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Brazilian Facility Management Market.
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Brazilian Facility Management Market.
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2027
Brazil Facility Management Market, By Service:
- Property
- Cleaning
- Security
- Catering
- Support
- Others
Brazil Facility Management Market, By Type:
- Hard
- Soft
Brazil Facility Management Market, By Application:
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Residential
Brazil Facility Management Market, By Region:
- North
- Northeast
- South
- Midwest
- Southeast
Brazil Facility Management Market, By Source:
- Outsource
- Insource
Brazil Facility Management Market, By Industry:
- Organized
- Unorganized
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Brazilian Facility Management Market.
- CBRE Group, Inc.
- Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc. (JLL)
- Cushman & Wakefield plc
- Sodexo
- Colliers International Property Consultants, Inc.
- Manserv
- G4S Brazil
- GRSA|Compass Group
- Brasanitas Group
- ISS Global
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/chcnjb
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.