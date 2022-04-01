Association Member Benefits Advisors Acquires Mercer's Associations Business

Association Member Benefits Advisors (AMBA) has closed on the acquisition agreement for Mercer's Associations business
AUSTIN, Texas, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Association Member Benefits Advisors (AMBA), a national affinity-based membership and marketing insurance agency, today announced that it has officially acquired Mercer's Associations business. The agreement was previously announced in January and will expand AMBA's ability to serve associations and clients across the country.
This acquisition, combined with the recently announced acquisition of EJS Insurance Services, has resulted in AMBA's growth to over 1,000 full-time associates. Additionally, AMBA is now serving more than 450 affinity groups and working with even more top carrier partners. AMBA is now one of the largest association and supplemental benefits providers in the country.
"We are thrilled to be officially closing on this acquisition and welcoming our new team members, associations and partners to the AMBA family," said Steve Cardinal, CEO of AMBA. "This acquisition is an ideal fit for AMBA and our continued growth because of the quality of the Mercer organization and the skills of the employees. We look forward to providing our associations and partners with expanded access to top-of-the-line products and the highest possible quality of service."
Mercer's Associations business helps establish AMBA as a leading provider of end-to-end insurance marketing, distribution, and administration services to association groups such as retired teachers, educators, credit unions, public employees, alumni associations, nurses associations, professional associations and military associations.
AMBA distributes insurance and other supplementary products primarily through a proprietary direct and online network through field agents to associations across all 50 states and in Canada. AMBA partners with some of the highest-rated carriers in the insurance industry. Working closely with its carriers, AMBA provides access and peace of mind for its customers in the event of a claim. AMBA customers have access to top-of-the-line products and services, including long-term care, short-term care, cancer, heart, stroke, emergency medical transportation, dental, vision, Medicare, annuities, and life insurance.
AMBA is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.amba.info.
