Global Education Leaders Convene in Cajon Valley to Explore Modern Learning and Curriculum

EL CAJON, Calif., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, April 4th more than two-hundred superintendents, education policy makers, futurists, workforce, and university leaders will tour eleven Cajon Valley Schools as part of The ASUGSV Summit. The impressive list of visitors includes executives from fortune 500 companies and major philanthropy and nonprofits, such as Zoom, Edutopia, The Hechinger Report, and The Brookings Institute to name a few. Most attendees are leaders from the top universities and K-12 school systems around the world.
For several years, the Cajon Valley Union School District (CVUSD) has been a frequent host to education leaders and innovators from around the world interested in closing the gap between formal education and Career Development for the World of Work. CVUSD supports a diverse community of learners through a modern curriculum that embodies the district vision of developing "happy kids, engaged in healthy relationships, on a path to gainful employment."
"Coming to Cajon Valley, what our group is really interested in doing is trying to find the best ideas from around the world that can rapidly accelerate progress" said Dr. Rebecca Winthrop, Director of Center for Universal Education at the Brookings Institution, a non-profit that uses research to form better policies to better education globally. "We think there is a real advantage to learning from each other because good practice can be shared across borders..."
About ASUGSV
Started in 2010 with a collaboration between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV), the annual ASU+ GSV Summit connects leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning and work. Our north star is that ALL people have equal access to the future.
About Cajon Valley Union School District
With roots dating back to 1870, Cajon Valley Union School District focuses on the positivity of each student's unique strengths, interests, and values. Serving over 60 square miles of San Diego's East County, Cajon Valley Union School District offers personalized education, with programs that develop students' interests into goals for a career-minded approach. Visit the district at www.cajonvalley.net and don't forget to follow CVUSD on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
