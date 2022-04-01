The Government of Canada and the Government of Québec announce the construction of 22 affordable housing units in Sherbrooke

SHERBROOKE, QC, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead, and Geneviève Hébert, Member of the National Assembly for Saint-François, are proud to announce an investment of more than $5.9 million for the construction of 22 affordable housing units in Sherbrooke as part of the Second Canada–Quebec Agreement under the Rapid Housing Initiative.

Future tenants of the building could also benefit from additional housing assistance under the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program. This assistance, which could reach nearly $2.5 million over 20 years, will be assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Sherbrooke (10%). Therefore, the total investment for this project could reach $8.4 million.

The project, an initiative of the organization Mon Shack... Mes choix... Mon avenir, will enhance the service offer by providing housing for people with mental health issues. In addition, the services offered to tenants will be provided in partnership with the Université de Sherbrooke and Bishop's University, through the "Univers Shack," which consists of the development of a living collaborative space, contributing to the innovation of practices in the living environment while promoting research.

The Second Canada–Quebec Agreement under the Rapid Housing Initiative was announced on February 22 by the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. This agreement provides for investments totalling nearly $338 million across Quebec, which will allow for the construction of 1,458 social and affordable housing units by the end of 2022.

Quotes:

"Every Quebecer deserves the peace of mind that comes with having a home. The project and funding announced today under the Rapid Housing Initiative will greatly help people who need it most. They will quickly provide 22 new affordable dwellings to those who are most vulnerable and ensure their safety. This is one way to ensure that no one is left behind."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Once completed, this project will provide affordable units to young people in our community with mental health issues. I am especially proud to see a local organization taking such an initiative, especially when there is an urgent need for accessible apartments. I commend Josée Parent's leadership and devotion to this project."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead

"This project is an excellent initiative that will provide people with mental health issues with access to a living environment adapted to their situation. To ensure access to the units in this building, our government and the City of Sherbrooke are also providing financial support that could reach nearly $2.5 million over 20 years for tenants in need who will live there, so that they will only have to spend 25% of their income on housing."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Minister Responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region

"I congratulate Mon Shack and especially its founder and Executive Director, Josée Parent, for having created this bilingual and stimulating living environment, in collaboration with Bishop's University and the Université de Sherbrooke. With these supportive housing units, women and men with special housing needs will benefit from a safe and affordable place to build a better future. Our government is proud to contribute to this innovative project that addresses health issues."

Geneviève Hébert, Member of the National Assembly for Saint-François and Deputy Government Whip for Quebec

"The organization Mon Shack... Mes choix... Mon avenir launched a great project that meets a pressing housing need in Sherbrooke. What is particularly innovative about this project is the combination of the service offer and the housing supply. This will change lives! I want to congratulate the Mon Shack organization and thank the governments of Canada and Quebec for their support."

Évelyne Beaudin, Mayor of Sherbrooke

"Mon Shack 2.0 is a continuation of Mon Shack on the road to recovery for people with mental health issues. Not only will this project meet an urgent need for social housing in the area, but it also addresses the growing demand for mental health support. We are proud and honoured to partner with the Université de Sherbrooke and Bishop's University on this innovative and unique project for the benefit of the community."

Josée Parent, Executive Director and Founder of Mon Shack... Mes choix... Mon avenir

Highlights:

The two agreements for the Rapid Housing Initiative represent a combined total investment of approximately $517 million . Since January 2021 , close to 3,000 social and affordable housing units have been built according to Quebec's recognized building standards for Quebecers in need.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

As Canada's housing authority, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home that they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ has the mission to meet the housing needs of Quebec citizens. To do so, it offers affordable and low-rent housing and provides a range of assistance programs to encourage the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, as well as access to homeownership. Moreover, the SHQ fosters the development of partnerships with communities, collaboration among sector stakeholders and innovation. To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

https://www.facebook.com/SocietehabitationQuebec SocietehabitationQuebec

https://twitter.com/HabitationSHQ HabitationSHQ

SOURCE Government of Canada