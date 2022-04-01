Metro Storage LLC Opens New Self Storage Facility in Woodbridge, New Jersey

Metro Storage LLC announced the opening of its newest self-storage facility, a 1,167 unit store featuring a mix of climate and non-climate controlled storage in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

LAKE FOREST, Ill., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metro Storage LLC announced today the opening of its newest self-storage facility in Woodbridge, New Jersey. Located adjacent to US Route 9 at 501 King Georges Road, the modern, new facility benefits from exceptional visibility and high traffic counts. The property will serve the storage needs of the surrounding neighborhoods of Woodbridge, Iselin, Colonia, Avenel, and Fords, as well as the numerous nearby retail and corporate establishments.

"Metro has had a strong presence in the New Jersey market for many years," said Marty Gallagher, President of Metro Storage, "This new facility has been designed to help meet the growing self-storage demands in Woodbridge Township and nearby communities."

Designed to meet all the self-storage needs of residential and commercial customers, the Metro Self Storage facility encompasses a total of 98,300 rentable square feet (RSF) and 1,167 units; and consists of a multi-story, 100% climate-controlled building in addition to two single-story, non-climate, drive-up, buildings.

"We believe our unique blending of interior and exterior drive-up climate-controlled units will be a great complement to the ground-level, standard drive-up units we're offering at this location." says Gallagher.

The state-of-the-art climate-controlled building features large, interior loading/unloading bays, multiple well positioned elevators accessible throughout the facility, storage-to-office communication speakers, motion-sensor lighting, and a welcoming storage office featuring a lounge area and an ample selection of moving boxes, locks and packing supplies. It is the ninth Metro store in New Jersey.

About Metro Storage LLC

Metro Storage LLC is a privately owned, fully integrated, international self-storage company specializing in the development, construction, acquisition, and management of self-storage facilities in the USA and Central America. Metro operates under the trademark "Metro Self Storage" in the US, and is one of the largest owner/operators of self-storage facilities in the United States with over 85 stores covering 12 states. Metro Storage International (MSI) has an affiliate/partner in Central America which operates under the trade name "Mr. B Self Storage," and is Central America's leading self-storage operator with locations throughout Guatemala, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica. More information about the firm is available at metrostoragecorporate.com.

Media Contact

PJ Richards, Metro Storage LLC, (847) 235-8932, prichards@metrostorage.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Metro Storage LLC