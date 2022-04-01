Global Medical Tourism Market Report 2022: Top 10 Global Medical Tourism Destinations & Top 10 Outbound Medical Tourism Sources

DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Tourism Global Business - A Business Introduction To Global Medical Tourism" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
2020 and 2021 have been dramatic times for medical tourism so it is vital for those wishing to stay or enter the market to understand the background.
Medical Tourism Global Business is a business introduction to global medical tourism
This report will help you to understand medical tourism.
Who the reports are for
- Professionals working in global healthcare markets
- Hospital and clinic groups operating internationally
- International patient departments
- Travel and medical travel agents
- Banks and other financial institutions
- Investors and private equity
- International insurers
- National and local government policy-makers
- Travel and tourism organisations
- Lawyers
- Policy advisors
- Think tanks
- Management consultants
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
- Introduction
- Companion reports
- History of medical tourism
- Wellness and medical tourism
- UNWTO definitions
INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL TOURISM FIGURES
- Global figures on medical tourism
- International patients
- Why migration alters figures
- Global medical tourism figures by country
- Global medical tourism figures illusions
- Top 10 global medical tourism destinations
- Top 10 outbound medical tourism sources
- Global medical tourism potential
- UNWTO/ETC health tourism report
- European Parliament report on health tourism
- Medical tourism revenue
- Medical tourism revenue top 10 destinations
INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL TOURISM MARKET
- International medical tourism
- Regional medical tourism
- Domestic medical tourism
- Distribution
- Agents
- Agency regulation
- Agency requirements of hospitals
- Airlines
- Apps
- Direct chat
- Hotels and medical tourism
- International medical accreditation
- Legal and ethical issues
- Medical negligence
- Medical price comparisons sites
- Mobile technology
- Price comparisons
- Price regulation
- Smart phones
- Social media
- Travel agencies and tour operators
- Videos
- Why people become medical tourists
MEDICAL TOURISM CUSTOMERS
- Defining medical tourists
- Customer demand
- Carers
- Cultural sensitivity
- Diaspora
- LBGTX
- Luxury travel
- Muslims
- Older patients
- Safety
- Security and terrorism
- Taking time to be a tourist
- VIP patients
- Waiting times
MEDICAL TOURISM PRODUCTS AND SERVICES
- Addiction treatment
- Birth tourism
- Cancer
- Cosmetic surgery
- Dental implants
- Dental tourism
- Diabetes treatment
- Elderly care
- Eye care
- Fertility treatment
- Hair transplant surgery
- Obesity treatment
- Organ transplants
- Procreation tourism
- Sex change tourism
- Sports medical tourism
- Stem cell treatment
- Surrogacy
MEDICAL TOURISM AND INSURANCE
- Medical tourism and insurance
- Travel insurance
- Compulsory travel health insurance
- Medical tourism insurance
- Medical negligence and insurance
- Medical negligence/medical complications insurance
- Insurers as medical tourism agents
- Cosmetic surgery insurance
EUROPEAN CROSS BORDER HEALTHCARE
- European Health Insurance Card
- European Union cross-border healthcare
- EU cross border healthcare in EFTA countries
- European standards on cosmetic surgery
- European standards on non-surgical medical procedures
INTERNATIONAL ACCREDITORS
- ACHS International
- Acreditas Global
- Accreditation Canada
- American Accreditation Commission International
- American Association for Ambulatory Health Care
- CHKS
- COHSASA
- DNV-GL Healthcare
- Global Healthcare Accreditation
- International Organisation for Standardisation
- International Society for Quality in Health Care
- International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Organisation
- Joint Commission International
- KTQ International
- Temos International
