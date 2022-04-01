Challenger Introduces Loop, A First To Market Sales Coaching Technology, to Improve The Purchase Experience

Challenger's SaaS product uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to surface real-time customer feedback and close more deals.
ARLINGTON, Va., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Challenger, a leading provider of training, technology and consulting in sales, today announced the launch of Challenger Loop. A first-of-its-kind SaaS product, Loop brings transparency and clarity to the sales process by adding the customer perspective into sales performance. The software collects win/loss data and customer feedback providing a holistic perspective on the quality of purchase experience.
Challenger research shows that the actual purchase experience is most often the determinant factor in whether or not a sale will close. Sellers have tried to conduct these win-loss analyses for decades, but struggle to achieve accurate measurements. This is because the information they input into CRM systems is often biased, lacks context or comes too late in the sale, resulting in preventable loss. By uncovering what impacts preventable loss, teams adjust their customers' sales journey and change the outcome. To facilitate this change, Challenger brings its proven era-defining sales approach, training and research to life through Loop, creating a technology solution that improves the sales experience in real time.
"With Challenger Loop, salespeople and managers can, for the first time, improve in-motion deals by receiving and analyzing data and then injecting proven best-in-class training into that deal," said Andee Harris, CEO of Challenger. "We are adding a layer of transparency and clarity so the customers' perspective is continually top of mind throughout the sales journey, which will support short-term results and long-term success."
Loop facilitates the sales teams to understand why deals are won or lost, pushing automated surveys to customers via a CRM to collect candid feedback. The survey results are captured and the collected data is shared via a dashboard tailored to sellers, managers and leadership roles ensuring each user access to the best information. Purchase confidence scores, skillset heatmaps, competitive positioning insights, NPS gauges and more are all incorporated into this dashboard providing a complete picture of the current purchase experience and highlighting areas for improvement.
Key features of Loop include:
- Candid customer feedback, win/loss analytics and live deal surveys provide a 360° perspective on the quality of the experience
- A built-in partnership with Medallia, the market leader in customer experience surveys featuring best-in-class natural language processing (NLP) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Evaluation criteria built on continuous Challenger research into B2B buyer behavior and seller performance
Loop drives more authentic and curated coaching experience using text sentiment to pull key improvement focus areas for departments to curate training sessions for their sellers. By combining Loop's coaching insights with Challenger's library of training resources, organizations enhance their purchase experiences and drive better sales outcomes.
To learn more about Challenger Loop and how you can win today's complex sale, visit https://www.challengerinc.com/.
###
About Challenger
Challenger is a global leader in training, technology, and consulting to win today's complex sale. The company delivers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to sales, marketing and customer service teams. Challenger's training and consulting is provided through in-person workshops, eLearning and workflow tools, diagnostic and assessment offerings and other sales acceleration modules. Underpinned by the world-renowned, research-based Challenger™ and Effortless Experience™ methodologies, Challenger's solutions help enterprises adopt, develop, communicate and implement more effective commercial strategies on a global scale. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia with additional offices in Chicago, London, Hamburg and Sydney. For more information, visit http://www.challengerinc.com.
About Loop
Loop is Challenger's latest SaaS product that uses real-time customer feedback to help sellers improve the sales experience. From Challenger research, we know that if you ask customers why they buy or don't buy– the purchase experience is the determining factor more often than all the other drivers (company brand, product and service delivery or value-to-price ratio) combined. Loop uses decades of Challenger's approach plus Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing to surface previously unmined and unused data to dramatically improve the purchase experience.
Media Contact
Victoria Johnson, Walker Sands, 3122670066, victoria.johnson@walkersands.com
SOURCE Challenger
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.