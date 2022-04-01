Restore Dental Celebrating First Anniversary and Invisalign Day

On April 22, 2022, Restore Dental invites patients to join them as they celebrate Invisalign Day and their first year serving the greater Highlands Ranch, Colorado, community.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Husband and wife team, Dr. Dave Chiu and Dr. Jieun Chiu lead this state-of-the-art practice, providing exceptional and comprehensive dental care. On Friday, April 22, Restore Dental will be hosting an Invisalign Day and celebrating their 1 year anniversary. Invisalign Day is a special time of the year when patients can find out if they qualify for this revolutionary orthodontic alternative and become eligible for prizes. All new case starts will be entered in a raffle for the following: Airpods, electric toothbrush kits (valued at $250 each), Crest Whitening Emulsion kits (whitening on the go), an iPad and 50 units of Botox treatment. This special event has limited space available, and patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment. As providers of Invisalign, the team at Restore Dental achieves amazing results for their patients. Invisalign clear aligners are custom fit and changed out every two weeks, which makes them the perfect complement to busy lives.

Restore Dental provides general, orthodontic, cosmetic and restorative dentistry options for teens, adults and seniors. The professionals at this dental clinic make patients' comfort and oral health top priorities, offering complete services for the entire family. From beginning to end, visits are designed to be comfortable and relaxing, including treatments that are enjoyed from the comfort of a private dental suite. The top-notch team at Restore Dental keeps smiles healthy and looking beautiful with patient-centered care and high-quality dentistry.

"This year has marked great success for us, and we are proud to offer high-quality products, such as Invisalign, to promote beautiful smiles," says Dr. Dave Chiu.

More About Restore Dental:

Restore Dental is located at 9362 S. Colorado Blvd, Ste D-14 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. This cutting-edge practice is a one-stop dental care facility. From dental implants and orthodontic treatment to smile makeovers and tooth extractions, the experienced team can provide all the dental care that families need. At Restore Dental, you will find a relaxing environment and friendly staff that can assist with flexible scheduling, dental insurance claims and financing options. For more information or to schedule an appointment please call 720-664-9753 or visit http://www.restoredentalco.com.

