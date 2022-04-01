First Federal Bank of Kansas City joins Bank On movement to offer safe, affordable account for unbanked and underbanked individuals

LEAWOOD, Kan. , April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank of Kansas City today announced that its GO Account is officially certified by the national Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund) as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards (2021 - 2022), which were co-created by consumer advocates and other financial institutions to designate both core and strongly recommended features that ensure accounts provide low cost, high functionality, and consumer safety.
"Unbanked and underbanked individuals often resort to payday loans or check cashing services with shockingly high fees," said First Federal Bank's CEO and President J.R. Buckner. "We are opening the door for these individuals to rejoin the mainstream banking system with a low cost, convenient account created with their needs in mind so they can build a stronger financial future for themselves and their families."
First Federal Bank's GO Account features zero monthly fees, maintenance charges or required minimum account balance. Accountholders have free access to all digital features with online bill pay, direct deposit and the nationwide MoneyPass ATM network.
"We believe this will have a tremendous impact on low-to-moderate income families, especially in conjunction with our nonprofit partners that provide financial literacy coaching and job training," said Sandra Olivas, the bank's Community Development Officer. "Helping people safely and efficiently open a traditional bank account means more of their income will be available for everyday use and dedicated savings."
The GO Account is available at all 10 First Federal banking centers across the Kansas City Metropolitan area. In addition to First Federal Bank's GO Account, there are more than 200 other Bank On-certified accounts available at financial institutions across the country.
About First Federal Bank of Kansas City
Since 1934, First Federal Bank of Kansas City has pursued the vision of "prosperity and a home for all" by creating lasting customer relationships, through financial education, and a commitment to community support. As a mutual bank, community growth is company success. First Federal Bank offers retail banking and consumer, mortgage, and construction lending, serving more than 25,000 customers across 11 locations in the KC metro area and thousands of mortgage customers nationwide.
www.ffbkc.com
Media Contact:
Sandra Olivas | Community Development Officer
816.245.4275
sandra.olivas@ffbkc.com
SOURCE First Federal Bank of Kansas City
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.