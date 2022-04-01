Car Wars Receives The Highest DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award

Ranked #1 in Dealer Satisfaction, Car Wars wins award in Call Management

DALLAS, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Wars has received a Top-Rated Call Management Award in the eleventh annual DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards, presented at a special event in conjunction with the 2021 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Convention & Expo. Car Wars received a top dealer satisfaction ranking in the Call Management category, as determined by the thousands of auto dealers who are part of the DrivingSales.com community.

"Providing our customers with the best possible service has always been the primary goal for our team. To be recognized by DrivingSales as the Highest Rated Call Management solution speaks volumes to that work. We hope to continue to provide our customers with seamless integrations, valuable Sales and Service products, and visibility into their phone performance," said Cassie Broemmer, CRO, Car Wars.

Car Wars is a comprehensive call tracking and phone handling solution that allows dealerships to gain visibility on phone calls, capture more leads, and improve the caller experience.

"We congratulate Car Wars on receiving a Highest Rated Call Management Award, an accolade we consider to be one of our industry's most important because it comes directly from dealers," said DrivingSales CEO and Founder Jared Hamilton. "In our eleventh year of presenting these awards, we feel especially proud that DrivingSales Vendor Ratings continues to help dealers make smart and informed decisions through thousands of peer reviews that lead them to outstanding service providers such as Car Wars. We're thrilled Car Wars has been recognized as one of the best by the people to whom their services count the most: the dealer community."

The DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards measure dealer satisfaction with vendor products and services, and are based on cumulative ratings tallied and verified over the calendar year at https://www.drivingsales.com/vendor-ratings. DrivingSales Vendor Ratings is the industry's only neutral, comprehensive vendor rating forum featuring real-time peer reviews and honest competitor comparisons, and provides dealerships with important information from actual customers who have hands-on experience using vendor products in their stores. DrivingSales has a dedicated team that goes through each review and confirms that it was left by an actual dealership employee.

About Car Wars

Car Wars leverages human reviews, artificial intelligence, and CRISP metrics to equip Sales and Service departments with everything they need to Own The Phone. By listening to and categorizing every inbound and outbound call at a dealership, Car Wars provides managers with insight into how every call is handled, alerts them when an opportunity needs attention, and actively improves phone performance in both sales and service.

Car Wars uses competition and transparent accountability alongside live call insight to create a high-powered phone culture that helps more callers faster and, ultimately, converts more phone calls into booked appointments.

https://carwars.com/

About DrivingSales

DrivingSales is a professional network serving the auto industry with dealer-driven news and information, online training, and performance data, all to enable dealers to make critical business decisions at their dealerships. DrivingSales' mission is to connect progressive dealership professionals to the people and information they need to maximize their success. Founded by a third-generation car dealer, and opened up to the industry in 2008, today DrivingSales has registered users in over 50% of new car dealerships in the US and is active in several other countries around the globe. To learn more about the DrivingSales community, training, or employee management visit DrivingSales.com.

