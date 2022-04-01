GIGABYTE April Fool Promo - Only a Fool Would Miss These Deals

TAIPEI, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, GIGABYTE has been the fastest growing brand in the monitor and laptop market, especially making a huge splash with their 4K family of monitors. Today Gigabyte launched their April Fool's Sale with up to $700 in savings, which will be live from 4/1/22 - 4/8/22. During this sale, customers can take advantage of the lowest prices ever seen on some of their most popular monitors and gaming laptops. There has never been a better time to gear up your favorite gamer.
Gaming enthusiasts will want to check out the top selling AORUS 15P KD, powered by an Intel Core i7 CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 and backed by a 240Hz blazing fast refresh panel is a gamers dream come true.
There's something for everyone and new gamers can consider GIGABYTE G5 GD. It is the perfect way to gear up with an Intel Core i5, NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics. Its fast 144Hz refresh screen provides gamers with the competitive edge over all opponents.
4K gaming has never been so affordable. The M32U Gaming Monitor pairs massive amounts of screen real estate with the crisp resolution of 4K. It's packed with premium features such as 144Hz refresh rate and can control several devices with KVM functionality.
Stay ahead of the curve with the G27FC-A, a 27" curved gaming monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate and Gigabyte Tactical Features which comes with several built in gaming utilities.
Lock in these historically low prices and head over to: https://www.gigabyte.com/us/no-joke-sale/
This promotion is for US and Canada only.
SOURCE GIGABYTE
