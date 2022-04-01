BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank Announces New Senior Hire to Fixed Income Trading Team

London-based Emerging Markets Investment Bank Continues Expansion with Key Senior Fixed Income Trading Hire
LONDON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank (BancTrust), the London-based Emerging Markets investment bank, is pleased to announce a new Senior Hire to its Fixed Income Sales & Trading team.
Nick Taylor has joined the investment bank, at its new headquarters located in the Salesforce Tower in the City of London, as Managing Director, Fixed Income Trading. Nick has over 20 years of experience in Emerging Markets with previous roles heading trading at BNP, ING & Exotix Capital as well as senior positions at Deutsche Bank & Cantor Fitzgerald.
Nick holds a degree from the University of Westminster and will report to the Head of Global Markets & Executive Board mMember, Dean Tyler.
"I am delighted to have a trader of Nick's ability to spearhead our dealing efforts from London and I am sure he will repeat his previous successes here at BancTrust" stated Dean Tyler.
CEO Carlos Fuenmayor commented, "I am thrilled yet another highly experienced EM veteran has joined the BancTrust team, as we continue our mission to service clients in frontier and emerging markets and deliver exceptional value".
About BancTrust & Co.
BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank is a London-based global Emerging Markets investment bank that offers corporate and investment banking, securities dealing and financing, as well as investment research products and services to a diversified client base mainly comprised of emerging and frontier markets-based corporates, financial institutions, governments, and dedicated global EM asset managers.
For more information, please visit https://banctrust.com and follow us on Twitter at [twitter.com/BancTrustCo]
SOURCE BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank
