BGP ACQUISITION CORP. PROVIDES UPDATE ON ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

VANCOUVER, BC, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - BGP Acquisition Corp. BGP BGP BGPPF BGPAF (the "Corporation") announces today that the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and related management's discussion and analysis (collectively, the "2021 Annual Financial Statements"), the Company's annual information form for the year-ended December 31, 2021 (the "AIF"), and the CEO and CFO certifications to be delivered in respect of the 2021 Annual Financial Statements and the AIF (the "Certifications") were not finalized by March 31, 2022, being the date that such filings were due under applicable Canadian securities law requirements.

The Company is not aware of any material issue with the pending audit causing the delay and the Company has provided all requested information to the Company's auditor (the "Auditor"). The Company will work with the Auditor and dedicate appropriate resources to promptly finalize the 2021 Annual Financial Statements, the AIF and the Certifications and expects to file the 2021 Annual Financial Statements, the AIF, and the Certifications on or before April 4, 2022.

The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the alternative information guidelines set out in Part 10 of National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders for so long as it remains in default of the continuous disclosure obligations discussed herein.

About BGP Acquisition Corp.

BGP Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, a qualifying transaction within a specified period of time. For more information regarding the Corporation's business purpose and qualifying transaction targets, see the Corporation's most recent annual information form, financial statements, management's discussion & analysis and other continuous disclosure documents periodically filed on SEDAR.

