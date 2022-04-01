Statement by Minister Hussen on Sikh Heritage Month

In April, we celebrate Sikh Heritage Month, recognizing the Sikh community's immense contributions to Canada
OTTAWA, ON, April 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Canadians across the country mark the beginning of Sikh Heritage Month. This is a great time for us to recognize the many past and current contributions of the Sikh community in making Canada the country that it is today.
Since the arrival of the first Sikh immigrants in the late 19th century, the Sikh community has helped make Canada a stronger country through its accomplishments in many different parts of our society.
Whether it's politics, sciences, arts, business, or sports, the Sikh community has helped shape Canada's cultural fabric. Our country is the proud home of more than 500,000 members of the Sikh community, making Canada home of one of the largest Sikh diasporas in the world.
The values of equality, selflessness, openness and compassion are the core principles of Sikhism, and these values will be highlighted during Vaisakhi later this month.
As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I invite people across the country to celebrate the accomplishments of our fellow Sikh citizens both in April and throughout the year.
Have a great Sikh Heritage Month!
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.