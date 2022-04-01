Imagine Real Estate Partners With Side To Provide Clients With A Refreshingly Different Experience

Imagine Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands.

NOCATEE, Fla., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Imagine Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands. The collaboration will ensure that Imagine Real Estate, a bright new name in Northeast Florida real estate, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.

Imagine Real Estate founder Lisa Vernon, known in her community as "The House Whisperer" for her passion, integrity, innovation, and ability to deliver, is a Jacksonville native among the top 5% of Northeast Florida agents. Not only has she sold every home she's listed, but her 2021 listings sold for almost 105% of the asking price after an average of just eight days on the market. In 2021, Vernon closed almost $21 million in transaction volume.

Vernon's team at Imagine Real Estate specializes in the highly competitive markets of St. Johns and Duval counties, including Nocatee, Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra, and St. Augustine. The data-driven professionals provide buyers with real-time information, and due to their high production, they can often secure first access to off-market gems. Vernon's team also ensures that sellers have access to cutting-edge marketing and technology, professional photography, and time with a stager, some of the techniques behind her high sales prices and low days on market.

"Imagine Real Estate is a team of locals who wake up grateful every day to be a part of our wonderful community," said Vernon. "We direct clients to the best restaurants, must-see attractions, and all the amenities they'll ever need because sharing this incredible region with others is one of our greatest joys."

Partnering with Side will ensure Imagine Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Imagine Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Imagine Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.

"We at Imagine Real Estate do everything in our power to ensure our clients can take full advantage of Northeast Florida's world-famous luxury lifestyle, whatever their budget," continued Vernon. "With Side to support my team and me with state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal services, we can concentrate on helping people make real estate decisions that will lead to a brighter future."

About Imagine Real Estate

The passionate, innovative agents at Imagine Real Estate do everything in their power to ensure people can take full advantage of Northeast Florida's world-famous luxury lifestyle, whatever their budget. They help each client build a First Coast life on a solid foundation, while making every transaction feel less like stress and more like the communities they serve — welcoming, world-class, and refreshingly different. Imagine straightforward advice and extraordinary results at http://www.imagineflorida.com.

About Side

Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.

