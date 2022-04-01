AQUA EARNS TOP HONORS FROM HSMAI FOR OUTSTANDING TRAVEL MARKETING

AQua celebrates Adrian Awards with Visit Lauderdale and the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
BOCA RATON, Fla., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AQua, one of the nation's leading destination marketing and economic development agencies, received three Adrian Awards from the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) for travel marketing excellence at this year's 65th annual celebration. Recognized for creative and integrated activations with clients, Visit Lauderdale and the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, AQua's work garnered multiple Silver and Bronze Adrian Awards for digital, multimedia and experiential campaigns.
"It is an honor to be consistently recognized by HSMAI for our work and a credit to our staff to be recognized among the best in the nation," said Dave Di Maggio, President of AQua Marketing & Communications, Inc., "It's also a testament to the world-class caliber of the agency's destination client partners and the promotions our agency continues to put forth."
AQua was awarded a Silver Adrian Award in the category Public Relations – SPECIAL EVENT on behalf of Visit Lauderdale and two Bronze Adrian Awards for the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau including Digital Marketing – Multimedia Series (Video, Animation) and Public Relations – MARKETING PROGRAM – Consumer. Both were awarded for the campaign "Love it Like A Local'.
"The HSMAI Adrian Awards recognize the important work done by the industry to empower recovery in 2021," said Robert A. Gilbert, CHME, CHBA, president and CEO of HSMAI. "Hospitality and tourism professionals continued to face evolving challenges that required innovation and ingenuity. HSMAI is proud to recognize the extraordinary efforts of hospitality sales, marketing, and revenue optimization leaders with Adrian Awards. By recognizing incredible work, we share the best practices that will continue to drive recovery. "
The Adrian Awards annual celebration honors award-winning work and the people behind it with Lifetime Achievement Awards, HSMAI Top 25 Extraordinary Minds in Hospitality Sales, Marketing, and Revenue Optimization Awards, and more. Winning entries will be viewable in the winners' gallery on the Adrian Awards website following the March 30 Celebration. Visit www.AdrianAwards.com for more information on the event and competition.
About AQua Marketing & Communications, Inc.
AQua is an award-winning full-service marketing and communications agency that specializes in destination marketing and economic development. For more information, visit www.welcometoaqua.com or visit us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.
Contact: Sarah Caro, 8635990109, sarah@welcometoaqua.com
SOURCE Aqua Marketing & Communications, Inc.
