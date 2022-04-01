Business Line Company Recognized as a SAP Partner in Iraq

Becoming a SAP Partner is a rigorous process that ensures a potential partner's ability to deliver on SAP's vision and mission. Having met all the requirements put forth by SAP, Business Line has proven its value in Iraq.
ERBIL, Iraq, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Business Line announced its partnership with the technology industry giant, SAP, and has been recognized as a reputed SAP Partner in Iraq. This is a big milestone in Business Line's journey towards growth and success. This also establishes Business Line as a trusted SAP services provider in the region.
"We are committed to excellence and facilitating growth for organizations operating in diverse industries in Iraq. We strongly believe adopting digital transformation strategies is the way forward to succeed in a highly competitive local and global market. SAP helps organizations in implementing such strategies through top-notch tools and software. Being a SAP Partner, Business Line will be able to drive digital transformation in the region and turn organizations into intelligent enterprises".
—Trazia Gabbarah, Marketing Executive, Business Line Company
This partnership is the result of Business Line's contributions to the technology landscape in the region and a guarantee of its commitment to digital transformation through excellent service provision before, during, and after the sales process.
"By joining forces with SAP, we are more than ready to turn our customers' businesses into smart enterprises that stand apart".
—Trazia Gabbarah, Marketing Executive, Business Line Company
Becoming a SAP Partner is a rigorous process that ensures a potential partner's ability to deliver on SAP's vision and mission. Having met all the requirements put forth by SAP, Business Line has proven its value in Iraq.
About Business Line
Business Line is a technology firm headquartered in Erbil, Iraq. Our mission is to help create smart enterprises by leveraging technology and providing unmatched technical and business advisory services. Our services range from the implementation of SAP products like SAP Business One, SAP Business ByDesign, and SAP Analytics Cloud, to providing digital marketing services to helping businesses with RPA, cloud migration, and much more.
For more information: http://www.businesslinecompany.com
Contact: sales@businesslinecompany.com
Media Contact
Trazia Gabbarah, Business Line Company, 964 (783) 445 3555, sales@businesslinecompany.com
SOURCE Business Line Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.