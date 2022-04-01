Business Line Company Recognized as a SAP Partner in Iraq

Becoming a SAP Partner is a rigorous process that ensures a potential partner's ability to deliver on SAP's vision and mission. Having met all the requirements put forth by SAP, Business Line has proven its value in Iraq.

ERBIL, Iraq, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Business Line announced its partnership with the technology industry giant, SAP, and has been recognized as a reputed SAP Partner in Iraq. This is a big milestone in Business Line's journey towards growth and success. This also establishes Business Line as a trusted SAP services provider in the region.

"We are committed to excellence and facilitating growth for organizations operating in diverse industries in Iraq. We strongly believe adopting digital transformation strategies is the way forward to succeed in a highly competitive local and global market. SAP helps organizations in implementing such strategies through top-notch tools and software. Being a SAP Partner, Business Line will be able to drive digital transformation in the region and turn organizations into intelligent enterprises".

—Trazia Gabbarah, Marketing Executive, Business Line Company

This partnership is the result of Business Line's contributions to the technology landscape in the region and a guarantee of its commitment to digital transformation through excellent service provision before, during, and after the sales process.

"By joining forces with SAP, we are more than ready to turn our customers' businesses into smart enterprises that stand apart".

About Business Line

Business Line is a technology firm headquartered in Erbil, Iraq. Our mission is to help create smart enterprises by leveraging technology and providing unmatched technical and business advisory services. Our services range from the implementation of SAP products like SAP Business One, SAP Business ByDesign, and SAP Analytics Cloud, to providing digital marketing services to helping businesses with RPA, cloud migration, and much more.

For more information: http://www.businesslinecompany.com

Contact: sales@businesslinecompany.com

Media Contact

Trazia Gabbarah, Business Line Company, 964 (783) 445 3555, sales@businesslinecompany.com

SOURCE Business Line Company