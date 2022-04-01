Finding a Liver Transplant is Critical for People with Liver Failure

American Liver Foundation Encourages Everyone to Learn More about Organ Donation
FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- April is Donate Life Month and American Liver Foundation (ALF) is encouraging everyone to learn about organ donation. A successful liver transplant is lifesaving for people with liver failure and there are thousands of people currently waiting to receive a liver transplant. But there are too few deceased donor organs to meet the demand of patients and people die waiting for a liver that never comes. Living organ donation provides a critical avenue to help liver patients get a second chance at life and ALF's free Living Donor Liver Transplant information center can help.
"Liver disease is steadily increasing in the U.S., thanks in large part to the rise of fatty liver disease," said Lorraine Stiehl, Chief Executive Officer, American Liver Foundation. "Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which is the most severe form of fatty liver disease, is expected to become the leading cause of liver transplantation in the United States. It is imperative that we educate more people about how to find a living donor and encourage family members, friends, or strangers to consider stepping up to save a life."
ALF's Living Donor Liver Transplant information center provides free resources for those looking to find a living donor, resources for those considering donation, and a comprehensive educational and social media toolkit to help patients learn how to tell their story.
On April 2nd, ALF will host a virtual Rebirthday event celebrating the transplant anniversaries of liver patients who already received the gift of life. To register for the free event visit alfevents.org/rebirthday.
Share your transplant story using the hashtags #LiverDonation #LiverTransplant #LivingDonor #DonateLifeMonth. For more information about living donation visit liverfoundation.org.
SOURCE American Liver Foundation
