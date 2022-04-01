Statement by Minister Hussen on Genocide Remembrance, Condemnation and Prevention Month

Canadians mark Genocide Remembrance, Condemnation and Prevention Month in April
OTTAWA, ON, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today marks the beginning of Genocide Remembrance, Condemnation and Prevention Month. During this time, Canadians will take a moment to remember the victims of genocide, honour the courage and resilience of all survivors and their descendants, and reflect on how we can prevent future atrocities from occurring
Acts of genocide begin with targeting and dehumanizing groups of people. Current events remind us that we must always be vigilant and stand united against prejudice, hate as well as all forms of racism and discrimination that can lead to the tragic loss of life. We have a duty as a country to reflect on the root causes of hate and discrimination that lead to these unspeakable acts of violence and we must do our part to ensure that these acts never happen again.
As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I invite Canadians to remember the victims of genocide, and to read and listen to the stories of survivors—many of whom have made Canada their home and contributed to shaping the country we know today
In these uncertain times, let us reaffirm our commitment to protecting the fundamental human rights and dignity of everyone in Canada and around the world. We owe this to the victims and survivors of these unfathomable acts and to the generations to come.
