Statement - Minister of Veterans Affairs marks Month of the Military Child

OTTAWA, ON, 1 April 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, issued the following statement to mark the Month of the Military Child:
"Military life can be uniquely demanding for all members of the family. Those who serve in the Canadian Armed Forces face risks that few of us could ever understand and make sacrifices that few of us have ever had to make. This can be particularly hard on their children and spouses.
"During the Month of the Military Child, we want all children of past and present members of the Armed Forces to know that we appreciate the sacrifices they have made in support of their family member's service in uniform.
"Moving frequently, sometimes to new countries, means new schools and communities, and making new friends. Parents can be called away on a high-risk operation often without notice, leading to weeks or months of worry until they are back safe at home.
"The Government of Canada understands that our responsibility to Canada's Veterans includes being there for their children. It is why Veterans Affairs Canada has programming designed specifically to support the families of our service members.
"When someone wears the uniform, their whole family serves with them. This April, we specifically thank Canada's military children for their resilience and the many sacrifices they make as members of military families."
SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada
