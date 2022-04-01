Richelieu to release its Q1 2022 results on April 7, 2022

MONTREAL, April 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Richelieu RCH will release its Q1 results on Thursday morning, April 7.
Financial analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call to be held on Thursday, April 7 at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Time). Mr. Richard Lord, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Antoine Auclair, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, will answer questions from analysts and investors.
Contact information for accessing and replaying the conference call can be found at richelieu.com (Investor relations/events).
Richelieu is a leading North American distributor, importer and manufacturer of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products are targeted to an extensive customer base of kitchen and bathroom cabinet, storage and closet, home furnishing and office furniture, and door and window manufacturers, residential and commercial woodworkers, and hardware retailers including renovation superstores. Richelieu counts over 100,000 active customers, who are served through 106 distribution centers in North America.
SOURCE Richelieu Hardware Ltd.
