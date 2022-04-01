OnlineGambling.com launch Blackjack Academy, a free online video series, helping players become Blackjack experts

LONDON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlineGambling.com today announced that the launch of their latest content hub, the Blackjack Academy, a free online video series that covers the essentials of becoming a blackjack expert. Taught by world-class professional blackjack player Mathieu Blake (aka Mr Blackjack), the course takes you from beginner to blackjack pro across eight seasons.
The series is comprised of 70+ episodes, with over 2 hours of insights into the game of Blackjack. The tutorials are suitable to players of all different levels, and it covers everything from basic rules and gameplay to betting strategies.
Each of the 8 seasons contains 8-10 micro-lessons that you can play on any device, at any time and is augmented by a series of supporting guides, free games and live-streaming events.
Speaking on the launch, Matt Blake said:
"With worldwide markets opening up to online gambling, people need a place to learn the games before they play so they make better decisions at the online live tables. The goal with The Blackjack Academy is to create well-rounded blackjack players. From the basics to card counting, we cover it all."
About Matt Blake (Mr. Blackjack):
Matt Blake is Mr. Blackjack: a father, gambler, entrepreneur, and author. Blake bought his first car at 18 after winning $5,000 at the blackjack tables and hasn't stopped playing since. He's the founder of Never Split 10's on YouTube, where he entertains and educates gamblers on blackjack gameplay and basic strategy. With over 100,000 subscribers and 40 million views, Blake's videos have helped players worldwide win more against the casinos and have fun.
About OnlineGambling.com:
OnlineGambling.com is a leading resource for everything bettors, sports fans and gamblers want to know about the world of casinos, sports betting and poker.
Whether it's impartial reviews of online casinos and sportsbooks, in-depth game or sports events guides, finding the best bonuses, or creating fun free games, our team of gambling experts work every day to keep our readers up to date on the topics that matter to them.
