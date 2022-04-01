Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Welcomes Top Fredericksburg Agent

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty is pleased to welcome Realtor® Stephanie Hiner to its branch office in Fredericksburg, Va.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty, one of the country's fastest-growing real estate brokerages with more than 2,000 Realtors® and over $8 billion in annual sales volume, is pleased to welcome Realtor Stephanie Hiner to its branch office in Fredericksburg, Va.

"We're very excited to welcome an agent of Stephanie's caliber and reputation to the firm," said Dan Lesher, PenFed Realty's senior vice president for Central Virginia. "Her accomplishments are impressive, but just as notable, she shares our passion for providing perfect service to home buyers and sellers in the communities we serve. In turn, the company looks forward to delivering the support and resources that she needs to continue to grow and thrive."

Hiner started her real estate sales career in 2017 and, since then, has amassed a long list of satisfied and devoted clientele. In just the last 36 months, Hiner has been recognized with numerous sales awards, including the Emerald Club, Top Sales Associate, International Presidents Elite, and International Presidents Circle. She has also earned the industry's top professional designations, including the National Association of Realtors' e-PRO®, Military Relocation Professional, Pricing Strategy Advisor, Real Estate Negotiation Expert, Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource, and Seller Representative Specialist designations; and the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing's Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist designation.

"Real estate is my passion so I'm incredibly pleased to join a likeminded company who shares the same level of passion and commitment as I do," Hiner said. "I'm also excited to be a part of such a strong brand that's one of the most respected worldwide, and I look forward to our partnership in serving the needs of the Fredericksburg community for a long time to come."

Hiner attended Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. and currently lives with her family in Spotsylvania. She can be reached by phone at 540-621-9355 or by email at Stephanie.Hiner@penfedrealty.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty (http://www.penfedrealty.com) is a full-service real estate company with an annual sales volume of over $8 billion. Headquartered in Alexandria, Va., the company has over 2,000 agents and nearly 60 offices, providing complete real estate services nationwide and helping over 20,000 clients with their real estate needs each year. PenFed Realty is a wholly owned subsidiary of PenFed Credit Union and is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network, operated by HSF Affiliates LLC. We are proud to be an equal employment opportunity employer. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Karmela Lejarde, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty, 703-539-1512, karmela.lejarde@penfedrealty.com

