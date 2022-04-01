Alicia & Company Partners With Side in The Collaborative, Elevating Client Care and Supporting Agent Success

Alicia & Company today announced The Collaborative and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands.

RICHMOND, Va., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alicia & Company today announced The Collaborative and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands. The alliance will ensure that The Collaborative, a firm composed of top agents who take a team approach to real estate, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.

Since 2014, founder and Richmond native Alicia Soekawa has earned a considerable number of top producer awards from the nation's largest independently owned brokerage. She serves a 90% referral clientele, and in 2021, her sales volume had topped $125 million. A broker since 2018, Soekawa was one of the first agents to implement video and social media consistently in the Richmond area and has long been an early adopter of real estate tech. She is also a certified coach for Tom Ferry International and coaches 21 agents across the nation.

"I have a passion for helping agents get to the next level through collaborative support, accountability, and business coaching," said Soekawa. "Along with my desire to create amazing, curative experiences for my clients, that is a driving force behind this new venture."

Headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia, The Collaborative is less a brokerage and more a real estate concierge designed to provide clients with resources for everything home. Its team-based approach ensures that clients will always have someone at their service, whether that's an agent or one of the firm's vetted professional partners.

Partnering with Side will ensure The Collaborative remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting The Collaborative with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, The Collaborative will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.

"Coming from a world-class brokerage, it was important to me to create an environment where agents and clients could thrive, so I was meticulous about choosing a partner," continued Soekawa. "Side's incredible tech, solutions, and support will help me build a high-quality, client-focused brand that leaves people shouting our name from the rooftops."

About The Collaborative

It's called The Collaborative for a reason. The firm's caring, committed agents take a team-based approach that ensures that clients always have a professional at their service. They're experts in Richmond, Virginia, the surrounding counties, and the hyperlocal markets within each neighborhood. The Collaborative aims to create amazing, curative experiences that let clients live their lives and get the best possible house or price in Richmond, one of the top 50 cities in the U.S. To learn more, visit http://www.thecollaborativere.com.

About Side

Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.

