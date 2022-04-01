Boston Scientific Announces Conference Call Discussing First Quarter 2022 Results

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation BSX will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The call will be hosted by Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the first quarter on April 27 prior to the conference call.
A live webcast and replay of the webcast for each event will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.
CONTACTS
Media:
Investors:
Kate Haranis
Lauren Tengler
508-683-6585 (office)
508-683-4479 (office)
Media Relations
Investor Relations
Boston Scientific Corporation
Boston Scientific Corporation
SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation
