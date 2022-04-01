Elite Insurance Partners Named a Top Workplace in Tampa Bay for 2022

Elite Insurance Partners ranks among the top 101 places of business with highest employee rating scores on The Tampa Bay Times 2022 Top Workplaces List.

PALM HARBOR, FLA. , April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elite Insurance Partners, one of the nation's leading Medicare Supplement brokerages, was honored as a Top Workplace for 2022 by The Tampa Bay Times.

To place on the list, Tampa Bay workplaces must receive high employee feedback scores. To measure employee feedback, an anonymous survey through Energage, LLC, a third-party service, was distributed to all eligible employees.

The survey was organized into categories of feedback including engagement and culture drivers. Survey items measured factors such as employee motivation and loyalty, as well as how workers feel about the company regarding aspects like work-life balance, inclusion, development, formal training, pay, and benefits. In total, almost 36,000 employees in the Tampa Bay area rated their nominated employers.

Companies were categorized and ranked by size, as follows:

Small: 50-149 employees

Midsize: 150-499 employees

Large: 500+ employees

With 63 employees at the time of the survey, Elite Insurance Partners ranked #14 of 41 in the small workplaces category.

"I am happy to start the year off strong by winning a new award for the first time," said Elite Insurance Partners President and CEO, Jagger Esch. "Like all the other awards under our belt, this is a win for the entire company and yet another testament to the excellent culture we have built over the years. When our team is happy, EIP thrives in all areas."

For the full list of Tampa Bay's top small workplaces in 2022, visit: https://www.tampabay.com/news/business/2022/03/25/tampa-bays-top-small-workplaces-in-2022/

Even amid a global pandemic, Elite Insurance Partners has seen significant growth in the past years. In 2022, they plan to further expand their team of motivated and talented individuals. To see open positions, visit: https://www.eliteinsurancepartners.com/careers

About Elite Insurance Partners:

Founded in 2014, Elite Insurance Partners ranks in the top five Medicare brokerages in the nation. Representing over 30 carriers throughout the United States, their primary market is Medicare, but they also help with: dental, vision, cancer, heart attack, stroke, life, long-term care, and disability insurance. Assisting clients nationwide, their mission has always been simple: provide thorough education on all insurance options and help find the best plan(s) for the needs and budget of each individual.

+1 (727) 263-0151, ekartawinata@teameip.com

