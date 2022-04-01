GovCIO & Torch.AI Partner to Provide AI Data Broker Solution to U.S. Department of Defense

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GovCIO, a leading provider of high-end technology and digital services to federal agencies, announced today that it has partnered with Torch.AI, the leader in artificial intelligence powered ultra-high speed data processing, to provide the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) with AI/ML technology to increase its unstructured data processing.
GovCIO provides proven successful solutions and support to the DOD and its interagency partners across the spectrum of telecommunications technical and engineering services. Utilizing Torch.AI's flagship software platform Nexus™, the combined team is fulfilling a need to identify the relevant data features within disparate DOD holdings. This platform enables the customer to rapidly use its complete data catalog, regardless of data format or delivery protocol, to strengthen the security enterprise of the department.
"We're excited to partner with Torch.AI to enable transformational insights by processing terabytes of unstructured data," said Mike Ryan, SVP Growth and Technology, GovCIO's National Security Sector. "This partnership is a great example of blending state-of-the-art technology with the needed context and understanding to create solutions that empower the customer to achieve their objectives."
"It's very exciting to modernize DOD's data architecture utilizing state of the art artificial intelligence," said Bob Owens, Torch.AI's SVP Mission Strategy. "GovCIO has been a terrific partner and the combined team is unlocking value from a myriad of data sources that have previously been siloed. Commercial and government data sources are now working in concert and the Department of Defense has taken another step forward towards digital transformation."
Nexus creates value from any data—structured, unstructured, and semi-structured. Its cutting-edge features enable the Department of Defense to gain enhanced, real-time and sensible intelligence of its unstructured data.
About GovCIO
GovCIO is a rapidly growing provider of advanced technology solutions and digital services to the federal government. In the 11 years since its founding, GovCIO has become a leading prime contractor supporting the mission of federal agencies, including the Departments of Defense, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Justice, Veterans Affairs, the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, United States Patent and Trademark Office, Government Accountability Office and the Internal Revenue Service. GovCIO's core capabilities are in cybersecurity, digital services, data analytics, digitization, DevSecOps, and IT modernization.
Visit www.govcio.com for more information.
About Torch.AI
We make data easier to use. Torch.AI's Nexus™ platform changes the paradigm of data and digital workflows, forever solving core impediments caused by the ever-increasing volume and complexity of information. Customers enjoy a single unifying solution which begins by instantly deconstructing and describing any data, in real-time.
Purpose built for massively scaled, ultra-high-speed data processing, the platform comes equipped with security features, flexible data workloads, compliance capabilities, and drag and drop functionality that is unrivaled in today's technology landscape. The company's solutions have helped to fight fraud, secure information, make better decisions of trust, evolve operational capabilities, and create better customer experiences.
To learn more about the company's vision for unifying AI, visit the website at Torch.AI
Media Contact
Geraldene Darden
Manager, Marketing and Communications
GovCIO
geraldene.darden@govcio.com
SOURCE GovCIO
