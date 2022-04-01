Vets Pets Opens Only Veterinary Dermatology Practice East of Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. , April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vets Pets, a North Carolina cooperative network of veterinary hospitals, continues to expand with the opening of Carolina Veterinary Dermatology Clinic. Vets Pets and Anne Doherty Hinn, DVM, DACVD, opened the dermatology practice on March 8, 2022.

Carolina Veterinary Dermatology Clinic – located at 2961 Wendell Blvd in Wendell – offers specialized skin care for dogs and cats. It is the first veterinary dermatology hospital east of The Triangle.

"Skin and ear issues, often chronic, are the two most common health concerns for pet parents," said Dr. Anne Doherty Hinn of Carolina Veterinary Dermatology Clinic. "This can be uncomfortable for pets and frustrating for their owners. We create personalized solutions to ensure our patients receive immediate and long-term relief."

Dr. Doherty Hinn earned her bachelor's degree in public health and nutrition from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill before receiving her DVM from North Carolina State University. She then completed two years of small animal private practice before returning to NCSU to complete a residency in veterinary dermatology. Hinn is a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Dermatology. She is a Carolina native who has lived in Raleigh for over 30 years.

"I'm thrilled! We were fortunate to find such a great partner in Dr. Hinn," said Steve Thomas, CEO of Vets Pets. "There are only 300 practicing board-certified dermatologists in the country, and we're eager to provide this much needed service to our communities."

About Vets Pets

Vets Pets is a cooperative group of small-animal veterinary hospitals located in the Triangle and Eastern North Carolina. Based in Wilson, North Carolina, Vets Pets was created to address the changing needs in the veterinary industry. By providing hands-on operations management, HR support, continued education, advanced technology and resources, it enables veterinarians to focus on medical excellence in a supportive and healthy hospital culture.

Whether veterinarians are looking to join one of their existing practices, launch a new practice, acquire an existing practice or transition out of practice ownership, Vets Pets' role in the business is flexible. It invests in people, equipment and facilities with the long-term in mind, and works with veterinary partners to match strengths and interests with the right business opportunity. For entrepreneurial veterinary leaders, Vets Pets forms partnerships where it co-owns practices with veterinarians. For more information, visit the Vets Pets website and our Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

