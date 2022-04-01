National Battle of the Bands Announces Toyota as New Presenting Sponsor

NBOTB teams up with longtime HBCU supporter Toyota to fuel scholarships for music, arts, and education

HOUSTON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) today announced its 2022 presenting sponsorship from Toyota Motor North America (Toyota) in support of the legendary event and its historic marching bands. This partnership enables Toyota to leverage its presence to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) year-round, with specific emphasis on their multi-generational tradition of world-class marching bands elevated by events such as the NBOTB.

"This presenting sponsorship from Toyota truly supports our goal of strengthening the connection of the community to Historically Black Colleges and Universities by celebrating and elevating top marching bands and the role they play in advancing aspiring musicians and developing strong leaders," says Derek Webber, creator of the National Battle of the Bands.

"The National Battle of the Bands is proud to partner with Toyota given its longstanding record of supporting HBCUs, their students and communities at large and other initiatives such as its donations to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) during the pandemic."

"It is, and has always been, an honor to support HBCUs and we're thrilled about our partnership with the National Battle of the Bands. These higher education institutions are responsible for some of the best talent the world has witnessed. We are excited to share in this experience celebrating these legendary band programs," says Nicole Peterson, national sponsorship manager, Toyota Motor North America.

The battle of the bands is an iconic tradition, not only amongst Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but as a staple in American culture. The National Battle of the Bands was created to be the nation's best kick-off to the fall marching band season by showcasing new performances of the country's top marching bands. It offers unmatched exposure to the marching bands of Historically Black College's & Universities, and has broad appeal among varying age groups and socio-economic demographic groups.

About National Battle of the Bands:

The National Battle of the Bands' mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their marching bands, the roles they play in educating aspiring musicians, and developing future leaders. Event organizers have generated more than $700,000 in scholarships for the participating colleges and universities.

About Toyota:

Toyota, creator of the Prius hybrid and the Mirai fuel cell vehicle, is committed to building vehicles for the way people live through our Toyota and Lexus brands, and directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America (more than 39,000 in the U.S.).

Over the past 60 years, Toyota has assembled nearly 43 million cars and trucks in North America at the company's 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, the company's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

Through our more than 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.), Toyota sold more than 2.6 million cars and trucks (more than 2.3 million in the U.S.) in 2021, of which, more than a quarter were electrified vehicles (hybrids, plug-ins and fuel cells).

