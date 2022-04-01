Aspen Laser Becomes BOC Approved Provider for Athletic Trainers

New Certified Educational Program with Class IV Laser Therapy for Sports injuries

LINDON, Utah., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASPEN LASER, LLC, an emerging global leader in the medical device industry with a focus on photomedicine announced its recent partnership with the Board of Certification, Inc. (BOC), the certifying organization for Athletic Trainers (AT). As a BOC Approved Provider

(Provider # P12065), Aspen Laser can now offer BOC certified educational programs to any AT.

"We are excited for Aspen Laser to be an approved BOC Provider, as it reinforces our commitment to providing high quality continuing education courses," stated Charles Vorwaller, CEO Aspen Laser Systems, LLC. "Our initial course - Class IV Laser Certification Course for Athletic Trainers – will present current information on the emerging science, the evolution from Class I to Class IV Therapy Lasers, and the expanding range of clinical applications that any athletic trainer can use to improve client care and outcomes with photobiomodulation therapy (PBMT)."

BOC has been involved with the certification of Athletic Trainers (ATs) since 1969 and is the leading provider of those certifications in the US. BOC establishes and regulates both the standards of practice for athletic training and the continuing education requirements for BOC Certified ATs. The BOC approves individuals, companies and organizations to provide continuing education (CE) programs to Athletic Trainers to maintain certification. Through the BOC Approved Provider program, the BOC ensures CE programs are of high quality, requiring BOC Approved Providers to maintain annual approval and adherence to set "Standards for BOC Approved Providers" (Standards) and "Policies & Procedures for BOC Approved Providers" (Policies & Procedures).

Athletic Trainers can sign up for the Aspen Laser course Class IV Laser Certification Course for Athletic Trainers at the Aspen Laser University website: https://www.aspenlaseru.com/; or the ICEU online educational website: https://iceu.com/course/Class-IV-Laser-Certification-Course-for-Athletic-Trainers/5FF7854CB865313E7D8B6BA2/5FF788FBB865313E7D8B6BB4

According to Vorwaller, "Aspen Laser is currently working with a number of amateur (college) and professional athletic trainers and sports teams. This course is designed for both the Athletic Trainer who is new to laser therapy, as well as those who have a therapy laser and want to generate better outcomes with this effective modality. The instructor is a highly experienced Athletic Trainer who is also a veteran in the world of laser therapy. Through this online course he will go beyond the exciting benefits of Class IV laser therapy clinically proven for drug free pain relief and tissue repair, and also include key techniques and tips that were used to successfully treat high profile athletes to win championships."

About BOC

The Board of Certification, Inc. (BOC) was incorporated in 1989 as a not-for-profit credentialing agency to provide a certification program for athletic training profession. The BOC establishes both the standards for the practice of athletic training and the continuing education requirements for BOC Certified Athletic Trainers (ATs). The BOC also works with state regulatory agencies to provide credential information, professional conduct guidelines and regulatory standards on certification issues. The BOC also has the only accredited certification program for ATs in the United States. https://bocatc.org/

About Aspen Laser Systems, LLC

Aspen Laser Systems, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology with a focus on photobiomodulation. In 2020, the company earned a ranking on the INC 5000 list for the first time and was the only medical laser company on the list. For more information: https://www.aspenlaser.com/. The Company also provide full body photobiomodation through its subsidiary TheraLight: www.theralight.com.

